Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a fast break.
Airdrieonians v Arbroath
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Hutton
- 4Crighton
- 2Page
- 3MacDonald
- 7Stewart
- 5Millar
- 6Cairns
- 8Hawkshaw
- 11Edwards
- 10Glass
- 9McIntosh
Substitutes
- 12McIntosh
- 14Wilkie
- 15Conroy
- 17McNeil
Arbroath
- 1Hill
- 3Gold
- 2Little
- 5O'Brien
- 4Hamilton
- 7McKenna
- 6Whatley
- 10Swankie
- 11Donnelly
- 8Spence
- 9Wallace
Substitutes
- 12Denholm
- 14Kader
- 15McCord
- 16Doris
- 21Jamieson
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jonathan Page (Airdrieonians).
Greig Spence (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan Glass (Airdrieonians).
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Gold.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Attempt blocked. Greig Spence (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Luke Donnelly (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.