Scottish League One
Airdrieonians0Arbroath0

Airdrieonians v Arbroath

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 4Crighton
  • 2Page
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Stewart
  • 5Millar
  • 6Cairns
  • 8Hawkshaw
  • 11Edwards
  • 10Glass
  • 9McIntosh

Substitutes

  • 12McIntosh
  • 14Wilkie
  • 15Conroy
  • 17McNeil

Arbroath

  • 1Hill
  • 3Gold
  • 2Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 4Hamilton
  • 7McKenna
  • 6Whatley
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Donnelly
  • 8Spence
  • 9Wallace

Substitutes

  • 12Denholm
  • 14Kader
  • 15McCord
  • 16Doris
  • 21Jamieson
Referee:
David Lowe

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home1
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Jonathan Page (Airdrieonians).

Greig Spence (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Declan Glass (Airdrieonians).

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Gold.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).

Attempt blocked. Greig Spence (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Luke Donnelly (Arbroath).

Attempt missed. Dean Cairns (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Sean Crighton.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath352010562342870
2Forfar35177115045558
3Raith Rovers351511971472456
4Montrose35156144848051
5East Fife35137154652-646
6Dumbarton35129145958145
7Airdrieonians35127164443143
8Stranraer35119154353-1042
9Brechin35108174057-1738
10Stenhousemuir35106193359-2636
View full Scottish League One table

