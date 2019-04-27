Scottish League One
Stenhousemuir0East Fife0

Stenhousemuir v East Fife

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2ReidBooked at 24mins
  • 4Neill
  • 5Marsh
  • 3Donaldson
  • 20Dingwall
  • 22McBrearty
  • 6Ferry
  • 11Cook
  • 9McGuigan
  • 24Hurst

Substitutes

  • 7Gibbons
  • 10Duthie
  • 12Breadner
  • 14Ross
  • 15Halleran
  • 17McMinn
  • 21Watters

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 6Murdoch
  • 5Dunlop
  • 12Higgins
  • 3Docherty
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 16Davidson
  • 14Watt
  • 11Agnew
  • 10Smith
  • 15Dowds

Substitutes

  • 4Kane
  • 7Watson
  • 8Slattery
  • 9Court
  • 20Bell
  • 21Terry
Referee:
John McKendrick

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Mark Docherty.

Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Stewart Murdoch (East Fife).

Foul by Anton Dowds (East Fife).

Morgyn Neill (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ross Davidson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir).

Ross Davidson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir).

Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt missed. Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Stewart Murdoch.

Foul by Liam Watt (East Fife).

Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Foul by Mark Docherty (East Fife).

Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath352010562342870
2Forfar35177115045558
3Raith Rovers351511971472456
4Montrose35156144848051
5East Fife35137154652-646
6Dumbarton35129145958145
7Airdrieonians35127164443143
8Stranraer35119154353-1042
9Brechin35108174057-1738
10Stenhousemuir35106193359-2636
