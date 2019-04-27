Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Mark Docherty.
Stenhousemuir v East Fife
-
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2ReidBooked at 24mins
- 4Neill
- 5Marsh
- 3Donaldson
- 20Dingwall
- 22McBrearty
- 6Ferry
- 11Cook
- 9McGuigan
- 24Hurst
Substitutes
- 7Gibbons
- 10Duthie
- 12Breadner
- 14Ross
- 15Halleran
- 17McMinn
- 21Watters
East Fife
- 1Long
- 6Murdoch
- 5Dunlop
- 12Higgins
- 3Docherty
- 2Dunsmore
- 16Davidson
- 14Watt
- 11Agnew
- 10Smith
- 15Dowds
Substitutes
- 4Kane
- 7Watson
- 8Slattery
- 9Court
- 20Bell
- 21Terry
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stewart Murdoch (East Fife).
Foul by Anton Dowds (East Fife).
Morgyn Neill (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ross Davidson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir).
Ross Davidson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir).
Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Stewart Murdoch.
Foul by Liam Watt (East Fife).
Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Foul by Mark Docherty (East Fife).
Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.