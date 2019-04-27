Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Brechin City 1. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig McGuffie.
Raith Rovers v Brechin City
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 17Lyness
- 18McKay
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 3Crane
- 12Matthews
- 24Barjonas
- 26McGuffie
- 15Nisbet
- 9Buchanan
- 30Gullan
Substitutes
- 5Murray
- 7Duggan
- 8Gillespie
- 14Wedderburn
- 20Watson
- 22McGuff
- 27Bowie
Brechin
- 24Bowman
- 6Spark
- 16Tapping
- 5Hill
- 25Scobbie
- 27Miller
- 8Tapping
- 18Robertson
- 3Burns
- 9Jackson
- 21Kavanagh
Substitutes
- 2McLean
- 4McGeever
- 7Orsi
- 10Sinclair
- 14Smith
- 19O'Neil
- 23Jamieson
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away4
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt blocked. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
David McKay (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Burns (Brechin City).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Euan Spark.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Euan Spark.
Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Dougie Hill.
Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Dougie Hill.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Iain Davidson.
Attempt saved. Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Dougie Hill.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Euan Spark.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 0, Brechin City 1. Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tam Scobbie.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ross Matthews.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Graham Bowman.
Attempt saved. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Miller (Brechin City).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jordan Tapping.
Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.