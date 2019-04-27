Scottish League One
Raith Rovers1Brechin1

Raith Rovers v Brechin City

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 17Lyness
  • 18McKay
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3Crane
  • 12Matthews
  • 24Barjonas
  • 26McGuffie
  • 15Nisbet
  • 9Buchanan
  • 30Gullan

Substitutes

  • 5Murray
  • 7Duggan
  • 8Gillespie
  • 14Wedderburn
  • 20Watson
  • 22McGuff
  • 27Bowie

Brechin

  • 24Bowman
  • 6Spark
  • 16Tapping
  • 5Hill
  • 25Scobbie
  • 27Miller
  • 8Tapping
  • 18Robertson
  • 3Burns
  • 9Jackson
  • 21Kavanagh

Substitutes

  • 2McLean
  • 4McGeever
  • 7Orsi
  • 10Sinclair
  • 14Smith
  • 19O'Neil
  • 23Jamieson
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home0
Away4

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Brechin City 1. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig McGuffie.

Attempt blocked. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

David McKay (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Burns (Brechin City).

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Euan Spark.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Euan Spark.

Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Dougie Hill.

Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Dougie Hill.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Iain Davidson.

Attempt saved. Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Dougie Hill.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Euan Spark.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 0, Brechin City 1. Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tam Scobbie.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ross Matthews.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Graham Bowman.

Attempt saved. James Gullan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Miller (Brechin City).

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jordan Tapping.

Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath352010562342870
2Forfar35177115045558
3Raith Rovers351511971472456
4Montrose35156144848051
5East Fife35137154652-646
6Dumbarton35129145958145
7Airdrieonians35127164443143
8Stranraer35119154353-1042
9Brechin35108174057-1738
10Stenhousemuir35106193359-2636
