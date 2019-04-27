Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dumbarton v Stranraer
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Adam
- 12Ferguson
- 4McLean
- 55Barr
- 2Ballantyne
- 10Forbes
- 6Carswell
- 8Hutton
- 11Barr
- 20Thomas
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 7Melingui
- 14Russell
- 15Paton
- 16Armour
- 18van Schaik
- 21Brennan
- 23Thomson
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 22Hamill
- 4McDonald
- 6McManus
- 17Smith
- 7Lamont
- 8Turner
- 10McCann
- 9Vitoria
- 18Cameron
- 14Elliott
Substitutes
- 2Murray
- 11Anderson
- 13Avci
- 19McColm
- 20Crossan
- 24O'Keefe
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Alistair McCann (Stranraer).
Attempt blocked. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Alistair McCann (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 2, Stranraer 0. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dom Thomas.
Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer).
Attempt saved. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
Hand ball by Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer).
Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 1, Stranraer 0. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Craig Barr.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.