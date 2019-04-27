Scottish League One
Dumbarton2Stranraer0

Dumbarton v Stranraer

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Adam
  • 12Ferguson
  • 4McLean
  • 55Barr
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 10Forbes
  • 6Carswell
  • 8Hutton
  • 11Barr
  • 20Thomas
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 7Melingui
  • 14Russell
  • 15Paton
  • 16Armour
  • 18van Schaik
  • 21Brennan
  • 23Thomson

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 22Hamill
  • 4McDonald
  • 6McManus
  • 17Smith
  • 7Lamont
  • 8Turner
  • 10McCann
  • 9Vitoria
  • 18Cameron
  • 14Elliott

Substitutes

  • 2Murray
  • 11Anderson
  • 13Avci
  • 19McColm
  • 20Crossan
  • 24O'Keefe
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alistair McCann (Stranraer).

Attempt blocked. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Alistair McCann (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.

Goal!

Goal! Dumbarton 2, Stranraer 0. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dom Thomas.

Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer).

Attempt saved. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.

Hand ball by Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer).

Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).

Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Dumbarton 1, Stranraer 0. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Craig Barr.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath352010562342870
2Forfar35177115045558
3Raith Rovers351511971472456
4Montrose35156144848051
5East Fife35137154652-646
6Dumbarton35129145958145
7Airdrieonians35127164443143
8Stranraer35119154353-1042
9Brechin35108174057-1738
10Stenhousemuir35106193359-2636
