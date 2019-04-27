Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Alloa Athletic v Inverness CT
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 8Robertson
- 5Graham
- 2Taggart
- 3Dick
- 6Hetherington
- 11Flannigan
- 7Cawley
- 10Trouten
- 19Zanatta
- 12Aitchison
Substitutes
- 4Roscoe
- 9Hamilton
- 14Brown
- 15Kirkpatrick
- 17Peggie
- 23Shields
- 31Henry
Inverness CT
- 21Mackay
- 2Rooney
- 4Chalmers
- 5Donaldson
- 3Tremarco
- 24Trafford
- 6McCart
- 17McDonald
- 7Polworth
- 10Doran Cogan
- 19White
Substitutes
- 8McCauley
- 9Austin
- 11Walsh
- 25Fon Williams
- 29McHattie
- 35Macgregor
- 40Harper
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Inverness CT 0. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Alloa Athletic. Dario Zanatta draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Cammie Mackay.
Attempt saved. Jack Aitchison (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Jack Aitchison (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).
Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Cammie Mackay.
Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Anthony McDonald (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
