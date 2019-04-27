Scottish Championship
Alloa1Inverness CT0

Alloa Athletic v Inverness CT

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 8Robertson
  • 5Graham
  • 2Taggart
  • 3Dick
  • 6Hetherington
  • 11Flannigan
  • 7Cawley
  • 10Trouten
  • 19Zanatta
  • 12Aitchison

Substitutes

  • 4Roscoe
  • 9Hamilton
  • 14Brown
  • 15Kirkpatrick
  • 17Peggie
  • 23Shields
  • 31Henry

Inverness CT

  • 21Mackay
  • 2Rooney
  • 4Chalmers
  • 5Donaldson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 24Trafford
  • 6McCart
  • 17McDonald
  • 7Polworth
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 19White

Substitutes

  • 8McCauley
  • 9Austin
  • 11Walsh
  • 25Fon Williams
  • 29McHattie
  • 35Macgregor
  • 40Harper
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).

Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Inverness CT 0. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Alloa Athletic. Dario Zanatta draws a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).

Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Cammie Mackay.

Attempt saved. Jack Aitchison (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).

Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).

Jack Aitchison (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).

Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt missed. Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Cammie Mackay.

Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Anthony McDonald (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County35218661313071
2Dundee Utd35198849391065
3Ayr351481347371050
4Inverness CT35121494540550
5Partick Thistle35127164050-1043
6Dunfermline35119153338-542
7Morton35914123445-1141
8Alloa35118163850-1241
9Queen of Sth35911154145-438
10Falkirk35811163447-1335
