Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle1Ayr0

Partick Thistle v Ayr United

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 23Sneddon
  • 2Elliott
  • 5Anderson
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 11Harkins
  • 8Bannigan
  • 32Cardle
  • 14Gordon
  • 7Spittal
  • 19Storey

Substitutes

  • 9Doolan
  • 15Hazard
  • 17Slater
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 30Mansell
  • 31McMillan
  • 43Saunders

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 27Smith
  • 30Muirhead
  • 5Rose
  • 3Harvie
  • 6Geggan
  • 8Crawford
  • 18Murdoch
  • 25McCowan
  • 7Moffat
  • 11McDaid

Substitutes

  • 4Kerr
  • 10Forrest
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 29Miller
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Gary Harkins (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United).

Hand ball by Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle).

Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robbie Crawford (Ayr United).

Attempt missed. Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Michael Rose.

Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Rose (Ayr United).

Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).

Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 0. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Luke McCowan (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County35218661313071
2Dundee Utd35198849391065
3Ayr351481347371050
4Inverness CT35121494540550
5Partick Thistle35127164050-1043
6Dunfermline35119153338-542
7Morton35914123445-1141
8Alloa35118163850-1241
9Queen of Sth35911154145-438
10Falkirk35811163447-1335
View full Scottish Championship table

