Partick Thistle v Ayr United
-
Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 23Sneddon
- 2Elliott
- 5Anderson
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 11Harkins
- 8Bannigan
- 32Cardle
- 14Gordon
- 7Spittal
- 19Storey
Substitutes
- 9Doolan
- 15Hazard
- 17Slater
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 30Mansell
- 31McMillan
- 43Saunders
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 27Smith
- 30Muirhead
- 5Rose
- 3Harvie
- 6Geggan
- 8Crawford
- 18Murdoch
- 25McCowan
- 7Moffat
- 11McDaid
Substitutes
- 4Kerr
- 10Forrest
- 19Hare-Reid
- 21Ecrepont
- 29Miller
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Gary Harkins (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United).
Hand ball by Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle).
Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robbie Crawford (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Michael Rose.
Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Rose (Ayr United).
Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).
Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 0. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Luke McCowan (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.