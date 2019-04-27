Attempt saved. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Dundee United v Falkirk
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 44Watson
- 19Bouhenna
- 30Reynolds
- 3Booth
- 7McMullan
- 18ButcherBooked at 19mins
- 47Harkes
- 17Robson
- 9Sow
- 14Safranko
Substitutes
- 8Fyvie
- 10Clark
- 12Stanton
- 16Smith
- 29Chalmers
- 34Laidlaw
- 49Seaman
Falkirk
- 43Burgoyne
- 3McGhee
- 28McKenna
- 23Dixon
- 14Robson
- 16McShane
- 21Osman
- 27Waddington
- 10Keillor-Dunn
- 19Rudden
- 11MacLean
Substitutes
- 1Fasan
- 2Kidd
- 7Petravicius
- 8Todorov
- 9Jarvis
- 18Brough
- 20O'Hara
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt saved. Osman Sow (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 2, Falkirk 0. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pavol Safranko following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Osman Sow (Dundee United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Harry Burgoyne.
Attempt saved. Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ian McShane.
Attempt missed. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) header from very close range is too high.
Booking
Calum Butcher (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Harry Burgoyne.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, Falkirk 0. Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United) header from very close range to the top left corner following a corner.
Attempt saved. Mark Reynolds (Dundee United) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.
Attempt saved. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Callum Booth (Dundee United).
Ross MacLean (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Osman Sow (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Harry Burgoyne.
Attempt saved. Osman Sow (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
