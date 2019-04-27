Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd2Falkirk0

Dundee United v Falkirk

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 44Watson
  • 19Bouhenna
  • 30Reynolds
  • 3Booth
  • 7McMullan
  • 18ButcherBooked at 19mins
  • 47Harkes
  • 17Robson
  • 9Sow
  • 14Safranko

Substitutes

  • 8Fyvie
  • 10Clark
  • 12Stanton
  • 16Smith
  • 29Chalmers
  • 34Laidlaw
  • 49Seaman

Falkirk

  • 43Burgoyne
  • 3McGhee
  • 28McKenna
  • 23Dixon
  • 14Robson
  • 16McShane
  • 21Osman
  • 27Waddington
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 19Rudden
  • 11MacLean

Substitutes

  • 1Fasan
  • 2Kidd
  • 7Petravicius
  • 8Todorov
  • 9Jarvis
  • 18Brough
  • 20O'Hara
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home9
Away1
Shots on Target
Home9
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

Attempt saved. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Osman Sow (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 2, Falkirk 0. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pavol Safranko following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Osman Sow (Dundee United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Harry Burgoyne.

Attempt saved. Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ian McShane.

Attempt missed. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) header from very close range is too high.

Booking

Calum Butcher (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Harry Burgoyne.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 1, Falkirk 0. Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United) header from very close range to the top left corner following a corner.

Attempt saved. Mark Reynolds (Dundee United) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.

Attempt saved. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Callum Booth (Dundee United).

Ross MacLean (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Osman Sow (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Harry Burgoyne.

Attempt saved. Osman Sow (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

