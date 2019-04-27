Attempt missed. Reece Lyon (Morton) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Dunfermline Athletic v Greenock Morton
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 40Scully
- 5Durnan
- 14Devine
- 6Ashcroft
- 10Longridge
- 28Craigen
- 19Vincent
- 35Blair
- 3Longridge
- 12Anderson
- 15Hippolyte
Substitutes
- 4Martin
- 7Higginbotham
- 18El Bakhtaoui
- 20Gill
- 22Morrison
- 23Smith
- 27Todd
Morton
- 23McCrorie
- 2Kilday
- 4Buchanan
- 8McAlister
- 14Tumilty
- 6Telfer
- 12Tidser
- 32Lyon
- 3Iredale
- 20Kiltie
- 44Dallas
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 7Millar
- 11McHugh
- 15Dykes
- 17O'Connell
- 36Hynes
- 37McGrattan
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Mark Durnan (Dunfermline Athletic).
Greg Kiltie (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Reece Lyon (Morton).
Attempt missed. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Tidser (Morton).
Attempt saved. Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Iredale (Morton).
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).
Jim McAlister (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Attempt blocked. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Attempt missed. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Morton).
Attempt missed. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jack Iredale (Morton).
Attempt blocked. Jack Iredale (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Ryan Blair (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
