Scottish Championship
Dunfermline0Morton0

Dunfermline Athletic v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 40Scully
  • 5Durnan
  • 14Devine
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 10Longridge
  • 28Craigen
  • 19Vincent
  • 35Blair
  • 3Longridge
  • 12Anderson
  • 15Hippolyte

Substitutes

  • 4Martin
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 18El Bakhtaoui
  • 20Gill
  • 22Morrison
  • 23Smith
  • 27Todd

Morton

  • 23McCrorie
  • 2Kilday
  • 4Buchanan
  • 8McAlister
  • 14Tumilty
  • 6Telfer
  • 12Tidser
  • 32Lyon
  • 3Iredale
  • 20Kiltie
  • 44Dallas

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 7Millar
  • 11McHugh
  • 15Dykes
  • 17O'Connell
  • 36Hynes
  • 37McGrattan
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

Attempt missed. Reece Lyon (Morton) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Mark Durnan (Dunfermline Athletic).

Greg Kiltie (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Reece Lyon (Morton).

Attempt missed. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Tidser (Morton).

Attempt saved. Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Iredale (Morton).

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).

Jim McAlister (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.

Attempt blocked. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

Attempt missed. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Morton).

Attempt missed. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jack Iredale (Morton).

Attempt blocked. Jack Iredale (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Ryan Blair (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County35218661313071
2Dundee Utd35198849391065
3Ayr351481347371050
4Inverness CT35121494540550
5Partick Thistle35127164050-1043
6Dunfermline35119153338-542
7Morton35914123445-1141
8Alloa35118163850-1241
9Queen of Sth35911154145-438
10Falkirk35811163447-1335
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you