Wrexham v Harrogate Town

Wrexham and Harrogate meet in the final game of the regular season knowing they could play each other in the play-offs.

Both sides have confirmed their play-off spots but Saturday's results will determine who plays who in the qualifying round of the play-offs.

The sides drew 0-0 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Manny Smith and Jake Lawlor remain out for Wrexham but Brad Walker is back training and could feature in the play-offs.

Saturday 27th April 2019

  • WrexhamWrexham12:30HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • FyldeAFC Fylde12:30HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood12:30EastleighEastleigh
  • BromleyBromley12:30EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge12:30Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • DoverDover Athletic12:30Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • GatesheadGateshead12:30BarrowBarrow
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United12:30SalfordSalford City
  • Havant & WaterloovilleHavant & Waterlooville12:30BarnetBarnet
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient12:30BraintreeBraintree Town
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United12:30ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United12:30AldershotAldershot Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient452513773353888
2Salford4525101075423385
3Solihull Moors4525101072423085
4Fylde452215872393381
5Wrexham452491256381881
6Harrogate4521111377552274
7Eastleigh45227165960-173
8Ebbsfleet4518131463451867
9Gateshead45199175246666
10Sutton United451714145557-265
11Barrow451613165051-161
12Chesterfield451417145551459
13Bromley451512186368-557
14Barnet451512184350-757
15Dover451512185564-957
16Halifax451220134243-156
17Hartlepool451414175360-756
18Dag & Red451510204955-655
19Boreham Wood451215185062-1251
20Maidenhead United45156244370-2751
21Aldershot451011243667-3141
22Havant & Waterlooville45913236282-2040
23Braintree45117274878-3040
24Maidstone United4597293780-4334
