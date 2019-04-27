Maidstone United v Aldershot Town
-
- From the section Conference
Line-ups
Maidstone United
- 26Lewington
- 5De Havilland
- 8Powell
- 21Muldoon
- 11Turgott
- 9Romain
- 14Amaluzor
- 22Phillips
- 24Taylor
- 25Swaine
- 30Edobor
Substitutes
- 1Henry
- 29Gilbert
- 31Rollings
- 32Dale
- 33Embery
Aldershot
- 1Cole
- 3Kinsella
- 6Elokobi
- 12Bernard
- 9Rendell
- 8Howell
- 10McClure
- 16Gallagher
- 17Booty
- 20Mensah
- 22Menayese
Substitutes
- 4McDonnell
- 14Rowe
- 25Grant
- 26Goddard
- 27Hall
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
Match details to follow.