National League
Maidstone United12:30Aldershot
Venue: Gallagher Stadium, England

Maidstone United v Aldershot Town

Line-ups

Maidstone United

  • 26Lewington
  • 5De Havilland
  • 8Powell
  • 21Muldoon
  • 11Turgott
  • 9Romain
  • 14Amaluzor
  • 22Phillips
  • 24Taylor
  • 25Swaine
  • 30Edobor

Substitutes

  • 1Henry
  • 29Gilbert
  • 31Rollings
  • 32Dale
  • 33Embery

Aldershot

  • 1Cole
  • 3Kinsella
  • 6Elokobi
  • 12Bernard
  • 9Rendell
  • 8Howell
  • 10McClure
  • 16Gallagher
  • 17Booty
  • 20Mensah
  • 22Menayese

Substitutes

  • 4McDonnell
  • 14Rowe
  • 25Grant
  • 26Goddard
  • 27Hall
Referee:
Sam Purkiss

Match details to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient452513773353888
2Salford4525101075423385
3Solihull Moors4525101072423085
4Fylde452215872393381
5Wrexham452491256381881
6Harrogate4521111377552274
7Eastleigh45227165960-173
8Ebbsfleet4518131463451867
9Gateshead45199175246666
10Sutton United451714145557-265
11Barrow451613165051-161
12Chesterfield451417145551459
13Bromley451512186368-557
14Barnet451512184350-757
15Dover451512185564-957
16Halifax451220134243-156
17Hartlepool451414175360-756
18Dag & Red451510204955-655
19Boreham Wood451215185062-1251
20Maidenhead United45156244370-2751
21Aldershot451011243667-3141
22Havant & Waterlooville45913236282-2040
23Braintree45117274878-3040
24Maidstone United4597293780-4334
View full National League table

Top Stories

