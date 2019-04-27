National League
Bromley12:30Ebbsfleet
Venue: Hayes Lane, England

Bromley v Ebbsfleet United

Line-ups

Bromley

  • 1Gregory
  • 24Brindley
  • 5Johnson
  • 8Raymond
  • 6Holland
  • 25Coulson
  • 23Wood
  • 4Sutherland
  • 14Higgs
  • 18Porter
  • 30Hooper

Substitutes

  • 7Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 12Dunne
  • 13Nakov
  • 15Okoye
  • 21Hines

Ebbsfleet

  • 13Miles
  • 21Omar
  • 19Bush
  • 10Drury
  • 4Rance
  • 3Magri
  • 14Moncur
  • 22Graham
  • 11Weston
  • 18Whitely
  • 9Kedwell

Substitutes

  • 1Ashmore
  • 6Achuba
  • 8Adams
  • 12Cheek
  • 23Wilson
Referee:
Carl Brook

Match details to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient452513773353888
2Salford4525101075423385
3Solihull Moors4525101072423085
4Fylde452215872393381
5Wrexham452491256381881
6Harrogate4521111377552274
7Eastleigh45227165960-173
8Ebbsfleet4518131463451867
9Gateshead45199175246666
10Sutton United451714145557-265
11Barrow451613165051-161
12Chesterfield451417145551459
13Bromley451512186368-557
14Barnet451512184350-757
15Dover451512185564-957
16Halifax451220134243-156
17Hartlepool451414175360-756
18Dag & Red451510204955-655
19Boreham Wood451215185062-1251
20Maidenhead United45156244370-2751
21Aldershot451011243667-3141
22Havant & Waterlooville45913236282-2040
23Braintree45117274878-3040
24Maidstone United4597293780-4334
View full National League table

Top Stories

