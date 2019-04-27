National League
Dover12:30Sutton United
Venue: Crabble Athletic Ground, England

Dover Athletic v Sutton United

Line-ups

Dover

  • 1Walker
  • 2Passley
  • 5Lokko
  • 27Lewis
  • 29Taylor
  • 26Doe
  • 8Brundle
  • 14Pavey
  • 10Allen
  • 30Reason
  • 7Jeffrey

Substitutes

  • 11Daniel
  • 12Effiong
  • 16Bedford
  • 28Debayo
  • 31Worgan

Sutton United

  • 1Worner
  • 25Barden
  • 3Thomas
  • 34Bellikli
  • 30Mason
  • 19Beautyman
  • 12Lema
  • 7Bolarinwa
  • 9Toure
  • 10Ayunga
  • 28Williams

Substitutes

  • 16Bailey
  • 17Green
  • 21Deacon
  • 24Mbeta
  • 33Dobson
Referee:
Declan Bourne

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient452513773353888
2Salford4525101075423385
3Solihull Moors4525101072423085
4Fylde452215872393381
5Wrexham452491256381881
6Harrogate4521111377552274
7Eastleigh45227165960-173
8Ebbsfleet4518131463451867
9Gateshead45199175246666
10Sutton United451714145557-265
11Barrow451613165051-161
12Chesterfield451417145551459
13Bromley451512186368-557
14Barnet451512184350-757
15Dover451512185564-957
16Halifax451220134243-156
17Hartlepool451414175360-756
18Dag & Red451510204955-655
19Boreham Wood451215185062-1251
20Maidenhead United45156244370-2751
21Aldershot451011243667-3141
22Havant & Waterlooville45913236282-2040
23Braintree45117274878-3040
24Maidstone United4597293780-4334
