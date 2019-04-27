National League
Fylde12:30Halifax
Venue: Mill Farm, England

AFC Fylde v FC Halifax Town

Line-ups

Fylde

  • 13Griffiths
  • 7Hardy
  • 10Philliskirk
  • 18Odusina
  • 14Hemmings
  • 11Crawford
  • 16Birch
  • 21Brewitt
  • 27Haughton
  • 29Walters
  • 30Reid

Substitutes

  • 5Tunnicliffe
  • 6Bond
  • 9Rowe
  • 12Burke
  • 20Tasdemir

Halifax

  • 1Johnson
  • 4Clarke
  • 5Brown
  • 19Preston
  • 8King
  • 7Kosylo
  • 18Berrett
  • 31Maher
  • 34Duku
  • 35Rodney
  • 39Skarz

Substitutes

  • 6Staunton
  • 10Edwards
  • 21Rowley
  • 30Freedman
  • 33Gondoh
Referee:
Martin Woods

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient452513773353888
2Salford4525101075423385
3Solihull Moors4525101072423085
4Fylde452215872393381
5Wrexham452491256381881
6Harrogate4521111377552274
7Eastleigh45227165960-173
8Ebbsfleet4518131463451867
9Gateshead45199175246666
10Sutton United451714145557-265
11Barrow451613165051-161
12Chesterfield451417145551459
13Bromley451512186368-557
14Barnet451512184350-757
15Dover451512185564-957
16Halifax451220134243-156
17Hartlepool451414175360-756
18Dag & Red451510204955-655
19Boreham Wood451215185062-1251
20Maidenhead United45156244370-2751
21Aldershot451011243667-3141
22Havant & Waterlooville45913236282-2040
23Braintree45117274878-3040
24Maidstone United4597293780-4334
