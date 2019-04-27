Maidenhead United v Chesterfield
-
- From the section Conference
Line-ups
Maidenhead United
- 1Pentney
- 2Clerima
- 3Steer
- 15Ofori-Twumasi
- 5Obileye
- 4Odametey
- 8Comley
- 17Clifton
- 20Owusu
- 24Massey
- 25Fondop-Talom
Substitutes
- 9Bird
- 10Kelly
- 18Akintunde
- 26Gabriel
- 27Nombe
Chesterfield
- 1Jalal
- 5Evans
- 35Yarney
- 15Weir
- 38Chapman
- 19Hollis
- 2Barry
- 7Carter
- 31McKay
- 9Shaw
- 36Kiwomya
Substitutes
- 8Weston
- 16Rowley
- 21Anyon
- 30Denton
- 37Boden
- Referee:
- David Rock
Match details to follow.