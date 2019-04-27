Gateshead v Barrow
Line-ups
Gateshead
- 23Pears
- 2Tinkler
- 18Devitt
- 6Williamson
- 12Mellish
- 3Barrow
- 15White
- 8Olley
- 4Hunter
- 11Salkeld
- 10Rigg
Substitutes
- 1Foden
- 7Thomson
- 14O'Donnell
- 16Maloney
- 24McGeoch
Barrow
- 12Dixon
- 21Barthram
- 5Granite
- 8Rooney
- 26Norrington-Davies
- 15Hird
- 4Taylor
- 20Hardcastle
- 10Kay
- 14Philpot
- 7Hindle
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 6Elsdon
- 9Blyth
- 23Jameson
- 24Molyneux
- Referee:
- Simeon Lucas
Match details to follow.