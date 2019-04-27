Leyton Orient v Braintree Town
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
- 1Brill
- 23Turley
- 21Ekpiteta
- 7McAnuff
- 15Happe
- 6Coulson
- 3Widdowson
- 8Clay
- 16Brophy
- 19Koroma
- 9Bonne
Substitutes
- 10Maguire-Drew
- 18Harrold
- 22Lee
- 24Sargeant
- 30Simpson
Braintree
- 21Killip
- 4Eleftheriou
- 6Karic
- 25Matsuzaka
- 10Richards
- 9Henry
- 16Lyons-Foster
- 27Sagaf
- 28James
- 21Atkinson
- 35Allen
Substitutes
- 5Borg
- 18Temple
- 30Eze
- 31Gipson
- 33Cerulli
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match details to follow.