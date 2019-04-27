National League
Leyton Orient12:30Braintree
Venue: Breyer Group Stadium, England

Leyton Orient v Braintree Town

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

  • 1Brill
  • 23Turley
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 7McAnuff
  • 15Happe
  • 6Coulson
  • 3Widdowson
  • 8Clay
  • 16Brophy
  • 19Koroma
  • 9Bonne

Substitutes

  • 10Maguire-Drew
  • 18Harrold
  • 22Lee
  • 24Sargeant
  • 30Simpson

Braintree

  • 21Killip
  • 4Eleftheriou
  • 6Karic
  • 25Matsuzaka
  • 10Richards
  • 9Henry
  • 16Lyons-Foster
  • 27Sagaf
  • 28James
  • 21Atkinson
  • 35Allen

Substitutes

  • 5Borg
  • 18Temple
  • 30Eze
  • 31Gipson
  • 33Cerulli
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient452513773353888
2Salford4525101075423385
3Solihull Moors4525101072423085
4Fylde452215872393381
5Wrexham452491256381881
6Harrogate4521111377552274
7Eastleigh45227165960-173
8Ebbsfleet4518131463451867
9Gateshead45199175246666
10Sutton United451714145557-265
11Barrow451613165051-161
12Chesterfield451417145551459
13Bromley451512186368-557
14Barnet451512184350-757
15Dover451512185564-957
16Halifax451220134243-156
17Hartlepool451414175360-756
18Dag & Red451510204955-655
19Boreham Wood451215185062-1251
20Maidenhead United45156244370-2751
21Aldershot451011243667-3141
22Havant & Waterlooville45913236282-2040
23Braintree45117274878-3040
24Maidstone United4597293780-4334
View full National League table

