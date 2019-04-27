National League
Hartlepool12:30Salford
Venue: Victoria Park, England

Hartlepool United v Salford City

Line-ups

Hartlepool

  • 1Loach
  • 2Kioso
  • 34Edgar
  • 7Donaldson
  • 3Kitching
  • 17Anderson
  • 16Featherstone
  • 6Noble
  • 21Molyneux
  • 33James
  • 29Kabamba

Substitutes

  • 10Muir
  • 11Hawkes
  • 14Holohan
  • 19Richardson
  • 26Bale

Salford

  • 1Neal
  • 2Wiseman
  • 3Touray
  • 4Mafuta
  • 6Piergianni
  • 5Hogan
  • 8Maynard
  • 18Whitehead
  • 7Green
  • 9Rooney
  • 10Lloyd-McGoldrick

Substitutes

  • 11Walker
  • 12Crocombe
  • 15Redmond
  • 20Dieseruvwe
  • 24Linganzi
Referee:
Andrew Miller

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient452513773353888
2Salford4525101075423385
3Solihull Moors4525101072423085
4Fylde452215872393381
5Wrexham452491256381881
6Harrogate4521111377552274
7Eastleigh45227165960-173
8Ebbsfleet4518131463451867
9Gateshead45199175246666
10Sutton United451714145557-265
11Barrow451613165051-161
12Chesterfield451417145551459
13Bromley451512186368-557
14Barnet451512184350-757
15Dover451512185564-957
16Halifax451220134243-156
17Hartlepool451414175360-756
18Dag & Red451510204955-655
19Boreham Wood451215185062-1251
20Maidenhead United45156244370-2751
21Aldershot451011243667-3141
22Havant & Waterlooville45913236282-2040
23Braintree45117274878-3040
24Maidstone United4597293780-4334
