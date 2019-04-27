National League
Havant & Waterlooville12:30Barnet
Venue: Westleigh Park, England

Havant & Waterlooville v Barnet

Line-ups

Havant & Waterlooville

  • 21Dudzinski
  • 2Strugnell
  • 3Williams
  • 16Robinson
  • 7Fogden
  • 5Woodford
  • 14Carter
  • 20Rutherford
  • 25Cordner
  • 27Paul
  • 10Quigley

Substitutes

  • 15Huggins
  • 17Rose
  • 22Molyneaux

Barnet

  • 1Cousins
  • 2Alexander
  • 3Johnson
  • 16Taylor
  • 6Robson
  • 4Reynolds
  • 12Taylor
  • 23Tutonda
  • 17Boucaud
  • 29Barham
  • 10Coulthirst

Substitutes

  • 13Matrevics
  • 14Akinola
  • 27Mason-Clark
  • 33Vasiliou
  • 34Box
Referee:
Lloyd Wood

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient452513773353888
2Salford4525101075423385
3Solihull Moors4525101072423085
4Fylde452215872393381
5Wrexham452491256381881
6Harrogate4521111377552274
7Eastleigh45227165960-173
8Ebbsfleet4518131463451867
9Gateshead45199175246666
10Sutton United451714145557-265
11Barrow451613165051-161
12Chesterfield451417145551459
13Bromley451512186368-557
14Barnet451512184350-757
15Dover451512185564-957
16Halifax451220134243-156
17Hartlepool451414175360-756
18Dag & Red451510204955-655
19Boreham Wood451215185062-1251
20Maidenhead United45156244370-2751
21Aldershot451011243667-3141
22Havant & Waterlooville45913236282-2040
23Braintree45117274878-3040
24Maidstone United4597293780-4334
View full National League table

