Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Felipe Anderson is one of only two West Ham players to score an away league goal in 2019, the other being Mark Noble.

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham are hopeful that Dele Alli and Danny Rose will both overcome minor injuries sustained in midweek.

Harry Winks and Erik Lamela remain doubts, while Moussa Sissoko, Serge Aurier and Harry Kane are still out.

West Ham trio Javier Hernandez, Manuel Lanzini and Aaron Cresswell all face fitness tests after recent injuries.

Jack Wilshere is again likely to be named as a substitute as he continues his latest comeback, but Samir Nasri is expected to miss out once more.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: If performers are supposed to leave their fans wanting more, West Ham had better shape up in their remaining games.

After a bad start, the first half of the season brought them 27 points. They've only earned 16 in the second half, and have won just three of their last 14 league and cup matches.

Fans - and the manager - should DEMAND more.

On their game, the Hammers have a good chance of being the first visitors to a) score, and b) not lose at Tottenham's new stadium, especially if any home minds are partially thinking of Ajax.

That can't be allowed, with Spurs more likely to get into next season's Champions League through their Premier League position (they need two more wins - maybe just one), than by winning the competition this year.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the third meeting in league and cup this season, with Tottenham winning both prior matches.

Spurs are looking to complete their first league double over West Ham since 2012-13.

West Ham's only Premier League away victory at Spurs in the past 16 attempts was by a 3-0 scoreline in October 2013 (D6, L9).

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have won all four matches at their new stadium without conceding a goal.

They could keep five consecutive home clean sheets in all competitions for the second time under Mauricio Pochettino, having done so from January to February last year at Wembley.

The Lilywhites are unbeaten in nine home games, winning eight of them, including fixtures played at Wembley.

Tottenham have won all nine home matches against sides currently in the bottom half of the table by an aggregate score of 21-2.

Their tally of 19 points in London derbies this season equals the Premier League club record.

Mauricio Pochettino is unbeaten in all six home league games as a manager against West Ham (W2, D4).

West Ham United