Premier League
Watford15:00Wolves
Venue: Vicarage Road

Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Watford attacker Gerard Deulofeu
TEAM NEWS

Watford are again with captain Troy Deeney, who serves the final game of a three-match suspension.

Jose Holebas, Tom Cleverley and Sebastian Prodl all returned to training this week and will be assessed.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Ivan Cavaleiro are among those pushing for a recall should changes be made to the side that beat Arsenal on Wednesday.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@vksparks: The heartbreak of that FA Cup semi-final defeat by Watford at Wembley still lingers for Wolves.

Here, then, is a chance to exact some revenge in the hotly-contested race for seventh place - which, unless Watford win the Cup, would bring European football next season, something neither of these clubs have tasted since the 1980s.

Regardless of how it ends, it has been a stellar campaign from both sides.

They've comfortably broken their record Premier League points tallies, playing some golden football along the way - and if both attacks are on form, this could be another cracker.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a rematch of the FA Cup semi-final which Watford won, and I have a feeling Wolves will get their revenge.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • This fixture comes 20 days after Watford beat Wolves 3-2 in extra-time in their FA Cup semi-final.
  • Watford are looking to complete the league double over Wolves for just the second time, having done so in 2007-08.
  • Wolves are yet to score in three previous top-flight meetings, including October's 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.

Watford

  • Watford are one short of 100 top-flight home victories.
  • They are unbeaten in their past 14 league fixtures against sides outside the established top six (W8, D6).
  • The Hornets have conceded in nine successive matches, the longest current run without a clean sheet in the division.
  • Watford have lost just one of their last 11 home league games against promoted sides, winning the most recent three.
  • This is Javi Gracia's 50th Premier League fixture as Watford head coach (W18, D11, L20).
  • Gerard Deulofeu has scored eight goals in his past 10 games, including two in Watford's FA Cup semi-final win over Wolves.
  • Andre Gray has scored four goals in his last six home appearances in all competitions.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves are winless in five away league fixtures, drawing two and losing three.
  • They are the first promoted side to reach 50 Premier League points since Birmingham in 2009-10.
  • Nuno Espirito Santo's team have not kept a clean sheet in 13 away league games, the longest current run in the division.
  • They have lost only two of seven away matches against fellow current top-10 sides this term (W2, D3).
  • Wolves have only used 19 players in the Premier League this season. Liverpool, in 1995-96, are the only other side to have used as few in a Premier League campaign.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City35292489226789
2Liverpool35277179205988
3Tottenham352311165353070
4Chelsea35207859382167
5Arsenal35206969462366
6Man Utd35197963501364
7Wolves35149124443151
8Watford35148135050050
9Everton35147145044649
10Leicester35146154847148
11West Ham35127164454-1043
12Crystal Palace35126174348-542
13Newcastle35118163544-941
14Bournemouth35125184962-1341
15Burnley35117174462-1840
16Southampton35910164158-1737
17Brighton3597193254-2234
18Cardiff3594223065-3531
19Fulham3565243376-4323
20Huddersfield3535272069-4914
View full Premier League table

