Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

TEAM NEWS

Watford are again with captain Troy Deeney, who serves the final game of a three-match suspension.

Jose Holebas, Tom Cleverley and Sebastian Prodl all returned to training this week and will be assessed.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Ivan Cavaleiro are among those pushing for a recall should changes be made to the side that beat Arsenal on Wednesday.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@vksparks: The heartbreak of that FA Cup semi-final defeat by Watford at Wembley still lingers for Wolves.

Here, then, is a chance to exact some revenge in the hotly-contested race for seventh place - which, unless Watford win the Cup, would bring European football next season, something neither of these clubs have tasted since the 1980s.

Regardless of how it ends, it has been a stellar campaign from both sides.

They've comfortably broken their record Premier League points tallies, playing some golden football along the way - and if both attacks are on form, this could be another cracker.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a rematch of the FA Cup semi-final which Watford won, and I have a feeling Wolves will get their revenge.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This fixture comes 20 days after Watford beat Wolves 3-2 in extra-time in their FA Cup semi-final.

Watford are looking to complete the league double over Wolves for just the second time, having done so in 2007-08.

Wolves are yet to score in three previous top-flight meetings, including October's 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.

Watford

Watford are one short of 100 top-flight home victories.

They are unbeaten in their past 14 league fixtures against sides outside the established top six (W8, D6).

The Hornets have conceded in nine successive matches, the longest current run without a clean sheet in the division.

Watford have lost just one of their last 11 home league games against promoted sides, winning the most recent three.

This is Javi Gracia's 50th Premier League fixture as Watford head coach (W18, D11, L20).

Gerard Deulofeu has scored eight goals in his past 10 games, including two in Watford's FA Cup semi-final win over Wolves.

Andre Gray has scored four goals in his last six home appearances in all competitions.

Wolverhampton Wanderers