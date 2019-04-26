Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
- From the section Premier League
TEAM NEWS
Watford are again with captain Troy Deeney, who serves the final game of a three-match suspension.
Jose Holebas, Tom Cleverley and Sebastian Prodl all returned to training this week and will be assessed.
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has a fully-fit squad at his disposal.
Morgan Gibbs-White and Ivan Cavaleiro are among those pushing for a recall should changes be made to the side that beat Arsenal on Wednesday.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
@vksparks: The heartbreak of that FA Cup semi-final defeat by Watford at Wembley still lingers for Wolves.
Here, then, is a chance to exact some revenge in the hotly-contested race for seventh place - which, unless Watford win the Cup, would bring European football next season, something neither of these clubs have tasted since the 1980s.
Regardless of how it ends, it has been a stellar campaign from both sides.
They've comfortably broken their record Premier League points tallies, playing some golden football along the way - and if both attacks are on form, this could be another cracker.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
This is a rematch of the FA Cup semi-final which Watford won, and I have a feeling Wolves will get their revenge.
Prediction: 0-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- This fixture comes 20 days after Watford beat Wolves 3-2 in extra-time in their FA Cup semi-final.
- Watford are looking to complete the league double over Wolves for just the second time, having done so in 2007-08.
- Wolves are yet to score in three previous top-flight meetings, including October's 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.
Watford
- Watford are one short of 100 top-flight home victories.
- They are unbeaten in their past 14 league fixtures against sides outside the established top six (W8, D6).
- The Hornets have conceded in nine successive matches, the longest current run without a clean sheet in the division.
- Watford have lost just one of their last 11 home league games against promoted sides, winning the most recent three.
- This is Javi Gracia's 50th Premier League fixture as Watford head coach (W18, D11, L20).
- Gerard Deulofeu has scored eight goals in his past 10 games, including two in Watford's FA Cup semi-final win over Wolves.
- Andre Gray has scored four goals in his last six home appearances in all competitions.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Wolves are winless in five away league fixtures, drawing two and losing three.
- They are the first promoted side to reach 50 Premier League points since Birmingham in 2009-10.
- Nuno Espirito Santo's team have not kept a clean sheet in 13 away league games, the longest current run in the division.
- They have lost only two of seven away matches against fellow current top-10 sides this term (W2, D3).
- Wolves have only used 19 players in the Premier League this season. Liverpool, in 1995-96, are the only other side to have used as few in a Premier League campaign.