Crystal Palace v Everton

Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic has scored half of Palace's 14 home league goals this season

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace are weighing up whether to recall Patrick van Aanholt or stick with Joel Ward at left-back.

Jeffrey Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins have all been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Richarlison is a major doubt for Everton because of the rib injury he sustained against Manchester United.

Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina have been passed fit but Theo Walcott is struggling with sickness and Andre Gomes remains suspended.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Both sides will have a spring in their step after cracking wins last weekend.

Palace had another enjoyable away day, but their form at Selhurst Park contradicts the regular comments about it being a tough place to go.

With safety now mathematically confirmed, wins from their remaining fixtures would also ensure the Eagles' best ever Premier League points total.

Everton's mauling of Manchester United continued their excellent recent run at Goodison Park. However, they previously followed up an impressive home victory over Arsenal with a flat performance at already-relegated Fulham.

Finishing seventh would probably represent a satisfactory season for the Toffees and, with Watford facing Wolves, a win will ensure they overtake at least one of those teams in the battle for that position.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Everton manager Marco Silva: "I can see really good quality in Palace's team, top players in their attack line who can decide the game in one moment.

"Selhurst Park is a tough place to play and, in my opinion, a good place to play.

"It is up to us to do our best and if we reach our best level we can win the match. We have three more matches and must keep fighting and proving our quality."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think this will be an open game, which will suit Palace, but if Everton play with the sort of tempo they showed against United, they will make life difficult for them.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's Premier League predictions v Radio 1 DJ Melvin Odoom

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton are unbeaten in eight meetings since a 3-2 home defeat in September 2014 (W4, D4).

Crystal Palace have won only one of nine previous Premier League home matches against Everton and scored just five goals.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have alternated between victory (five) and defeat (four) in their last nine Premier League games.

The Eagles have scored in 14 of their 15 league matches in 2019, including all seven at Selhurst Park.

Roy Hodgson's side have kept a clean sheet in all four of their home league wins this season.

Only Huddersfield have earned fewer top-flight points at home in 2018-19 than Palace, who have 16.

Wilfried Zaha is one goal shy of reaching double figures for the first time in a Premier League season.

Christian Benteke scored his first league goal of the season last week - he has not scored in back-to-back appearances since April 2017.

Everton