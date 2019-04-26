Premier League
Crystal Palace15:00Everton
Venue: Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace v Everton

Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic
Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic has scored half of Palace's 14 home league goals this season

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace are weighing up whether to recall Patrick van Aanholt or stick with Joel Ward at left-back.

Jeffrey Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins have all been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Richarlison is a major doubt for Everton because of the rib injury he sustained against Manchester United.

Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina have been passed fit but Theo Walcott is struggling with sickness and Andre Gomes remains suspended.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Both sides will have a spring in their step after cracking wins last weekend.

Palace had another enjoyable away day, but their form at Selhurst Park contradicts the regular comments about it being a tough place to go.

With safety now mathematically confirmed, wins from their remaining fixtures would also ensure the Eagles' best ever Premier League points total.

Everton's mauling of Manchester United continued their excellent recent run at Goodison Park. However, they previously followed up an impressive home victory over Arsenal with a flat performance at already-relegated Fulham.

Finishing seventh would probably represent a satisfactory season for the Toffees and, with Watford facing Wolves, a win will ensure they overtake at least one of those teams in the battle for that position.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Everton manager Marco Silva: "I can see really good quality in Palace's team, top players in their attack line who can decide the game in one moment.

"Selhurst Park is a tough place to play and, in my opinion, a good place to play.

"It is up to us to do our best and if we reach our best level we can win the match. We have three more matches and must keep fighting and proving our quality."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think this will be an open game, which will suit Palace, but if Everton play with the sort of tempo they showed against United, they will make life difficult for them.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Everton are unbeaten in eight meetings since a 3-2 home defeat in September 2014 (W4, D4).
  • Crystal Palace have won only one of nine previous Premier League home matches against Everton and scored just five goals.

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace have alternated between victory (five) and defeat (four) in their last nine Premier League games.
  • The Eagles have scored in 14 of their 15 league matches in 2019, including all seven at Selhurst Park.
  • Roy Hodgson's side have kept a clean sheet in all four of their home league wins this season.
  • Only Huddersfield have earned fewer top-flight points at home in 2018-19 than Palace, who have 16.
  • Wilfried Zaha is one goal shy of reaching double figures for the first time in a Premier League season.
  • Christian Benteke scored his first league goal of the season last week - he has not scored in back-to-back appearances since April 2017.

Everton

  • Everton have won four of their past five league games, as many victories as they achieved in their previous 17.
  • The Toffees have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight league matches.
  • They have won just one of their past 12 Premier League away games in London (D3, L8).
  • Gylfi Sigurdsson has been involved in seven league goals against Crystal Palace, with three goals and four assists.
  • Marco Silva has lost both of his Premier League matches as a manager at Selhurst Park: 0-4 with Hull and 1-2 with Watford, both in 2017.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City35292489226789
2Liverpool35277179205988
3Tottenham352311165353070
4Chelsea35207859382167
5Arsenal35206969462366
6Man Utd35197963501364
7Wolves35149124443151
8Watford35148135050050
9Everton35147145044649
10Leicester35146154847148
11West Ham35127164454-1043
12Crystal Palace35126174348-542
13Newcastle35118163544-941
14Bournemouth35125184962-1341
15Burnley35117174462-1840
16Southampton35910164158-1737
17Brighton3597193254-2234
18Cardiff3594223065-3531
19Fulham3565243376-4323
20Huddersfield3535272069-4914
View full Premier League table

