Fulham v Cardiff City

Fit-again Fulham defender Alfie Mawson could play for the first time in 2019

TEAM NEWS

Fulham defender Alfie Mawson is in contention to play for the first time since sustaining a knee injury while putting on his boots in late December.

Tom Cairney should be available after missing out last weekend following the birth of his child, but Andre Schurrle could be absent for the same reason.

Cardiff midfielder Joe Ralls tore his hamstring against Liverpool last week and will not play again this season.

Harry Arter has been nursing a calf strain and will be assessed.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: It's 'now or never' time for Cardiff, a scenario no one envisaged them even being in back in August.

The odds are still stacked against Neil Warnock's side but a win at Craven Cottage would keep hopes alive and also increase the pressure on Brighton kicking off later at home to Newcastle. Chris Hughton's team would then be out of the drop zone only on goal difference by the time they began at the Amex.

The Bluebirds won't be short on effort or spirit but have they got the goals in them to pull it off?

They face a Fulham side who have belatedly come to life with back-to-back wins and successive clean sheets, momentum that Scott Parker will be determined for them to maintain.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Fulham caretaker manager Scott Parker on Cardiff: "They come on Saturday fighting for their lives, and I'm looking at this game thinking it's probably one of the toughest we've had, certainly since I've been here, due to the manager we're facing and the fact the team is scrapping.

"To be where they are with three games left is, I think, a massive achievement, and that's not being disrespectful in any way to Cardiff and their players, and Neil.

"If anything, I think it shows what a great job he's personally done and what that group of players have done."

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock: "I know it sounds silly because you'd think there would be more pressure on us, but since the Chelsea game the shackles have been off us.

"We just think we'll do what we can now and what will be will be.

"We played like that at Brighton, and I'd be quite happy if we played like we have done the last few weeks."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Win, and Cardiff will put the pressure on Brighton, who play later on Saturday, but I actually think this could be a difficult afternoon for the Welsh side.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Radio 1 DJ Melvin Odoom

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham suffered their first defeat in eight meetings in all competitions last October when Cardiff won the reverse fixture 4-2.

Cardiff have won all three Premier League meetings, including by a 2-1 scoreline at Craven Cottage in 2013.

The Bluebirds have scored in 19 successive league matches against Fulham since a 2-0 away defeat in the third tier 30 years ago.

Fulham

Relegated Fulham could equal their club record of three consecutive Premier League victories. which they last achieved in March 2012.

They have kept successive clean sheets, as many as they managed in their previous 37 games in the top flight.

The Cottagers have won all four home matches this season against the other teams currently in the bottom six of the table.

Aleksandar Mitrovic ended a nine-match run without a goal last weekend. He has scored the winner in five of his team's six league victories this season - the highest percentage of any player in the division.

Ryan Babel has been directly involved in each of Fulham's last five league goals at Craven Cottage, scoring two and setting up three.

Cardiff City