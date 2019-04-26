Scottish Premiership
Hamilton15:00Livingston
Venue: The Hope CBD Stadium

Hamilton Academical v Livingston

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • This will be the fourth Scottish Premiership meeting between Hamilton Academical and Livingston, all coming this season - the side playing at home has won each of the previous three.
  • Livi lost their only previous visit to Hamilton in the Premiership 1-0 in November 2018 after a late Mason Bloomfield goal - his only league goal for Accies.
  • Hamilton have only lost one of their past six home league matches (W2 D3) and are unbeaten in three (W1 D2) since losing 5-0 to Rangers in February.
  • No Scottish Premiership side has picked up fewer points away from home in 2018-19 than Livingston (10 - P16 W1 D7 L8), who haven't won on their travels in the league since August 2018 (2-0 v St Mirren).
  • Excluding penalties, Livi have scored more goals via set-piece scenarios (15) than any other side in the Premiership this term.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic34246471175478
2Rangers34209576255169
3Aberdeen34187953371661
4Kilmarnock341610846291758
5Hibernian341411949341553
6Hearts34155143944-550
7St Johnstone34145153444-1047
8Motherwell34135163848-1044
9Livingston34119143636042
10Hamilton3475222270-4826
11St Mirren3466222762-3524
12Dundee3446242570-4518
View full Scottish Premiership table

