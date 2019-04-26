Motherwell v Dundee
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Motherwell have won each of their past five league meetings with Dundee; only against Inverness Caledonian Thistle (six between August 2007 to February 2009) have they had a longer winning run in the top flight.
- Dundee have lost back-to-back league visits to Well; they had only lost one of eight such trips before this (W4 D3) and have never lost three in a row away at the Steelmen in the Scottish Premiership/Premier League.
- Motherwell lost their last home league match 3-0 to Rangers, ending a five-game winning streak on home soil in the Premiership.
- Dundee's eight-game losing streak is the longest run by any side in the Premiership this season and is their longest ever losing streak in the Premiership/SPL era.
- No player has scored more goals in the Scottish Premiership in 2019 so far than Motherwell's David Turnbull (seven, level with Jermain Defoe and Sam Cosgrove).