Scottish Premiership
Motherwell15:00Dundee
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v Dundee

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Motherwell have won each of their past five league meetings with Dundee; only against Inverness Caledonian Thistle (six between August 2007 to February 2009) have they had a longer winning run in the top flight.
  • Dundee have lost back-to-back league visits to Well; they had only lost one of eight such trips before this (W4 D3) and have never lost three in a row away at the Steelmen in the Scottish Premiership/Premier League.
  • Motherwell lost their last home league match 3-0 to Rangers, ending a five-game winning streak on home soil in the Premiership.
  • Dundee's eight-game losing streak is the longest run by any side in the Premiership this season and is their longest ever losing streak in the Premiership/SPL era.
  • No player has scored more goals in the Scottish Premiership in 2019 so far than Motherwell's David Turnbull (seven, level with Jermain Defoe and Sam Cosgrove).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic34246471175478
2Rangers34209576255169
3Aberdeen34187953371661
4Kilmarnock341610846291758
5Hibernian341411949341553
6Hearts34155143944-550
7St Johnstone34145153444-1047
8Motherwell34135163848-1044
9Livingston34119143636042
10Hamilton3475222270-4826
11St Mirren3466222762-3524
12Dundee3446242570-4518
View full Scottish Premiership table

