Newport County v Lincoln City

Jamille Matt was only fit enough for the bench in Newport's last match, a 0-0 draw at Macclesfield

Newport boss Michael Flynn is likely to restore striker Jamille Matt as champions Lincoln visit Rodney Parade.

The 19-goal striker has been struggling with a dead leg. Defenders Regan Poole (swollen foot) and Dan Butler (illness) will also need to be assessed.

Joss Labadie and Andrew Crofts may return for the play-off chasing Exiles.

Lincoln will be without suspended defender Jason Shackell for their trip to Wales and Bruno Andrade could be rested with the title now secured.