Newport County v Lincoln City
-
- From the section League Two
Newport boss Michael Flynn is likely to restore striker Jamille Matt as champions Lincoln visit Rodney Parade.
The 19-goal striker has been struggling with a dead leg. Defenders Regan Poole (swollen foot) and Dan Butler (illness) will also need to be assessed.
Joss Labadie and Andrew Crofts may return for the play-off chasing Exiles.
Lincoln will be without suspended defender Jason Shackell for their trip to Wales and Bruno Andrade could be rested with the title now secured.