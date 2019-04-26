Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers
-
- From the section Championship
Norwich City will seal promotion to the Premier League if they avoid defeat at home to mid-table Blackburn Rovers.
The table-topping Canaries are six points clear of third-placed Leeds United, who face Aston Villa on Sunday.
Manager Daniel Farke has no fresh injury concerns, with Mario Vrancic pressing to start, having impressed off the bench in the 2-2 draw at Stoke.
Darragh Lenihan should be back for Blackburn, while Richie Smallwood (calf) will be assessed.
Match facts
- Norwich have won four of their last five league games against Blackburn (W4 D1 L0) since losing 0-2 in the Premier League in April 2012.
- Blackburn have not won away at Norwich in a league match since August 1999 under Brian Kidd, drawing four and losing one since then.
- A win for Norwich would see them earn as many as 90 points in a league season for only the third time, also doing so in 2003-04 (94 points) and 2009-10 (95), winning their respective leagues in both seasons.
- Blackburn have not won five consecutive league matches since December 2017, when they were in League One.
- Teemu Pukki has scored 28 Championship goals for Norwich this season; the last player to score 30 in a single Championship season was Glenn Murray in 2012-13 for Crystal Palace.
- Bradley Dack has been involved in five goals in his last seven league appearances for Blackburn (3 goals, 2 assists).