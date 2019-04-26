Championship
Norwich19:30Blackburn
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers

Daniel Farke
Daniel Farke's Norwich could clinch the Championship title if they better Sheffield United's result against Ipswich
Follow live text coverage from 13:25 BST on Saturday

Norwich City will seal promotion to the Premier League if they avoid defeat at home to mid-table Blackburn Rovers.

The table-topping Canaries are six points clear of third-placed Leeds United, who face Aston Villa on Sunday.

Manager Daniel Farke has no fresh injury concerns, with Mario Vrancic pressing to start, having impressed off the bench in the 2-2 draw at Stoke.

Darragh Lenihan should be back for Blackburn, while Richie Smallwood (calf) will be assessed.

Match facts

  • Norwich have won four of their last five league games against Blackburn (W4 D1 L0) since losing 0-2 in the Premier League in April 2012.
  • Blackburn have not won away at Norwich in a league match since August 1999 under Brian Kidd, drawing four and losing one since then.
  • A win for Norwich would see them earn as many as 90 points in a league season for only the third time, also doing so in 2003-04 (94 points) and 2009-10 (95), winning their respective leagues in both seasons.
  • Blackburn have not won five consecutive league matches since December 2017, when they were in League One.
  • Teemu Pukki has scored 28 Championship goals for Norwich this season; the last player to score 30 in a single Championship season was Glenn Murray in 2012-13 for Crystal Palace.
  • Bradley Dack has been involved in five goals in his last seven league appearances for Blackburn (3 goals, 2 assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich442513689553488
2Sheff Utd442510974393585
3Leeds442571270462482
4West Brom4422111184582677
5Aston Villa442015980582275
6Derby4318131263521167
7Middlesbrough441813134539667
8Bristol City431812135649766
9Sheff Wed441615135657-163
10Swansea43188176057362
11Nottm Forest441515145954560
12Preston441612166461360
13Hull44179186365-260
14Blackburn441611176165-459
15Brentford4415131669591058
16Stoke441120134350-753
17Birmingham441417136357650
18Wigan441212204963-1448
19QPR44139225169-1848
20Reading441016184864-1646
21Millwall431013204761-1443
22Rotherham44816205079-2940
23Bolton4488282976-4732
24Ipswich44416243373-4028
Find a club, activity or sport near you