Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers

Daniel Farke's Norwich could clinch the Championship title if they better Sheffield United's result against Ipswich

Norwich City will seal promotion to the Premier League if they avoid defeat at home to mid-table Blackburn Rovers.

The table-topping Canaries are six points clear of third-placed Leeds United, who face Aston Villa on Sunday.

Manager Daniel Farke has no fresh injury concerns, with Mario Vrancic pressing to start, having impressed off the bench in the 2-2 draw at Stoke.

Darragh Lenihan should be back for Blackburn, while Richie Smallwood (calf) will be assessed.

