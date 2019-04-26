Preston North End v Sheffield Wednesday

Alex Neil's Preston side have won just once in their past six matches

Preston midfielder Ben Pearson is back in contention to face Sheffield Wednesday following suspension.

Pearson has served a three-game, but Ryan Ledson starts a four-match suspension after a red card at Wigan.

Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood could return after suffering a knee injury in the warm-up at Norwich.

Midfielder Adam Reach looks set to miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury of his own, while Achrar Lazaar is struggling with an illness.

The Owls are four points adrift of the final play-off spot with two games remaining.

Preston manager Alex Neil told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"I think we've had a lot to contend with this year. A lot of peaks and troughs.

"I think what we want to try and do is go into the last two games and finish strongly and get prepped for next season.

"If we can keep the majority of players in the squad fit, we've got every chance.

"Everyone wants to play well and win games and we want to finish on a positive at home."

Sheffield Wednesday manager told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"We could've been going into these last two games right in the thick of it had decisions gone our way against Aston Villa and Norwich in the closing minutes.

"It looks as if we're just going to fall short, but it's been quite an achievement from the players to turn it round from where we were at Christmas.

"We've been quite consistent in what we've done and they've proved to be a decent side.

"You never know what might happen with results elsewhere, but we can only do our job at Preston and we'll see where it takes us."

