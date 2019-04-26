Swansea City v Hull City
-
- From the section Championship
Swansea must win and hope results go their way to keep their outside chances of making the play-offs alive.
Leroy Fer and Joe Rodon could play a bigger part having both returned from injury as late substitutes on Monday.
Mid-table Hull will be without Bournemouth loanee Marc Pugh who has returned to his parent club after breaking his toe.
With no chance of going up or down Hull boss Nigel Adkins is likely to give chances to a number of younger players.
Match facts
- Swansea are on a run of five consecutive defeats against Hull in all competitions.
- Hull's last away league visit to Swansea was in August 2016 in the Premier League under Mike Phelan, winning 2-0.
- Swansea have won their last six home league games, the longest current run in the Championship.
- Hull have not lost four consecutive Championship games since a run of five under Nick Barmby in April 2012.
- Only Norwich's Teemu Pukki (13 goals) has scored more Championship goals in 2019 than Swansea striker Oliver McBurnie (11).
- Nigel Adkins' last league visit to Swansea was in April 2010 with Scunthorpe United, losing 0-3 in the Championship.