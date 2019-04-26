Swansea City v Hull City

Nigel Adkins is set to discuss a new contract with Hull City owners Assem and Ehab Allam

Swansea must win and hope results go their way to keep their outside chances of making the play-offs alive.

Leroy Fer and Joe Rodon could play a bigger part having both returned from injury as late substitutes on Monday.

Mid-table Hull will be without Bournemouth loanee Marc Pugh who has returned to his parent club after breaking his toe.

With no chance of going up or down Hull boss Nigel Adkins is likely to give chances to a number of younger players.

Match facts