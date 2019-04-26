Championship
Swansea15:00Hull
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Hull City

Nigel Adkins
Nigel Adkins is set to discuss a new contract with Hull City owners Assem and Ehab Allam
Follow live text coverage from 13:25 BST on Saturday

Swansea must win and hope results go their way to keep their outside chances of making the play-offs alive.

Leroy Fer and Joe Rodon could play a bigger part having both returned from injury as late substitutes on Monday.

Mid-table Hull will be without Bournemouth loanee Marc Pugh who has returned to his parent club after breaking his toe.

With no chance of going up or down Hull boss Nigel Adkins is likely to give chances to a number of younger players.

Match facts

  • Swansea are on a run of five consecutive defeats against Hull in all competitions.
  • Hull's last away league visit to Swansea was in August 2016 in the Premier League under Mike Phelan, winning 2-0.
  • Swansea have won their last six home league games, the longest current run in the Championship.
  • Hull have not lost four consecutive Championship games since a run of five under Nick Barmby in April 2012.
  • Only Norwich's Teemu Pukki (13 goals) has scored more Championship goals in 2019 than Swansea striker Oliver McBurnie (11).
  • Nigel Adkins' last league visit to Swansea was in April 2010 with Scunthorpe United, losing 0-3 in the Championship.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich442513689553488
2Sheff Utd442510974393585
3Leeds442571270462482
4West Brom4422111184582677
5Aston Villa442015980582275
6Derby4318131263521167
7Middlesbrough441813134539667
8Bristol City431812135649766
9Sheff Wed441615135657-163
10Swansea43188176057362
11Nottm Forest441515145954560
12Preston441612166461360
13Hull44179186365-260
14Blackburn441611176165-459
15Brentford4415131669591058
16Stoke441120134350-753
17Birmingham441417136357650
18Wigan441212204963-1448
19QPR44139225169-1848
20Reading441016184864-1646
21Millwall431013204761-1443
22Rotherham44816205079-2940
23Bolton4488282976-4732
24Ipswich44416243373-4028
View full Championship table

Find a club, activity or sport near you