West Bromwich Albion v Rotherham United

Dwight Gayle has scored six goals in his last three home games for Albion to reach 23 for the season

West Brom should have defender Ahmed Hegazi fit to return after limping out of the Good Friday win at home to Hull City with an ankle injury.

Jake Livermore (sore ankle) is expected be out again, while James Morrison (minor groin problem) is touch and go.

Rotherham, who could go down if they fail to win, are only missing injured striker Jamie Proctor.

But Matt Brooks has done well, scoring his first three league goals for the Millers in successive matches.

Albion's place in the Championship play-offs was confirmed with the goalless draw at Reading on Easter Monday.

Victory in their last two games of the regular season could still possibly earn them third place if Leeds United again falter. But the Baggies are now only two points above fifth-placed Aston Villa, who they look likely to meet in the play-offs.

If Albion win, and Villa then lose at Leeds on Sunday, the Baggies would be assured of finishing at least fourth - and home advantage in the second leg of the play-offs.

The relegation equation

The final relegation place is between Rotherham, Millwall and Reading, who need only one point to be safe.

If Millwall beat Stoke in Saturday's early kick-off (13:30 BST), Rotherham will be relegated if they then fail to win at The Hawthorns.

If Millwall draw, Rotherham are down if they lose.

If Millwall lose, the final relegation place can not be decided - but could be when Millwall play their game in hand against Bristol City the following Tuesday.

Rotherham's goal difference is currently 15 worse than Millwall's and 13 worse than Reading's - so realistically they will be down unless they better Millwall's result.

Match facts