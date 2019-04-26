Championship
West Brom15:00Rotherham
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Rotherham United

Dwight Gayle has scored six goals in his last three home games for Albion to reach 23 for the season
Follow live text coverage from 13:25 BST on Saturday

West Brom should have defender Ahmed Hegazi fit to return after limping out of the Good Friday win at home to Hull City with an ankle injury.

Jake Livermore (sore ankle) is expected be out again, while James Morrison (minor groin problem) is touch and go.

Rotherham, who could go down if they fail to win, are only missing injured striker Jamie Proctor.

But Matt Brooks has done well, scoring his first three league goals for the Millers in successive matches.

Albion's place in the Championship play-offs was confirmed with the goalless draw at Reading on Easter Monday.

Victory in their last two games of the regular season could still possibly earn them third place if Leeds United again falter. But the Baggies are now only two points above fifth-placed Aston Villa, who they look likely to meet in the play-offs.

If Albion win, and Villa then lose at Leeds on Sunday, the Baggies would be assured of finishing at least fourth - and home advantage in the second leg of the play-offs.

The relegation equation

The final relegation place is between Rotherham, Millwall and Reading, who need only one point to be safe.

If Millwall beat Stoke in Saturday's early kick-off (13:30 BST), Rotherham will be relegated if they then fail to win at The Hawthorns.

If Millwall draw, Rotherham are down if they lose.

If Millwall lose, the final relegation place can not be decided - but could be when Millwall play their game in hand against Bristol City the following Tuesday.

Rotherham's goal difference is currently 15 worse than Millwall's and 13 worse than Reading's - so realistically they will be down unless they better Millwall's result.

Match facts

  • West Bromwich Albion have won four home matches against Rotherham - but have never beaten them in league football. All four wins came in other competitions, twice in the FA Cup and twice in the League Cup.
  • Rotherham have lost their last two matches against West Brom in all competitions, conceding four in each match (4-3 in August 2009, 4-0 in December 2018).
  • Albion have won all four home league matches under Jimmy Shan, scoring 13 goals.
  • Rotherham have won just once in their last 47 Championship away matches, of which they have lost 35.
  • Albion striker Dwight Gayle's six goals in his last three home Championship appearances have made him the most prolific of all the second tier's top marksmen - at 116 minutes per goal, compared to Tammy Abraham and Billy Sharp (126) and Teemu Pukki (130).
  • Rotherham have lost their last three Championship matches when scoring first, against Aston Villa, Swansea City and Birmingham City.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich442513689553488
2Sheff Utd442510974393585
3Leeds442571270462482
4West Brom4422111184582677
5Aston Villa442015980582275
6Derby4318131263521167
7Middlesbrough441813134539667
8Bristol City431812135649766
9Sheff Wed441615135657-163
10Swansea43188176057362
11Nottm Forest441515145954560
12Preston441612166461360
13Hull44179186365-260
14Blackburn441611176165-459
15Brentford4415131669591058
16Stoke441120134350-753
17Birmingham441417136357650
18Wigan441212204963-1448
19QPR44139225169-1848
20Reading441016184864-1646
21Millwall431013204761-1443
22Rotherham44816205079-2940
23Bolton4488282976-4732
24Ipswich44416243373-4028
View full Championship table

