Sheffield United v Ipswich Town

Billy Sharp has not featured for Sheffield United since the 1-1 draw with Millwall on 13 April

Captain Billy Sharp is expected to be back for second-placed Sheffield United, who could clinch promotion to the Premier League this weekend.

The Blades will go up if they better third-placed Leeds United's result when they play Aston Villa on Sunday.

Sheffield United's opponents Ipswich, who have already been relegated, will have Myles Kenlock available.

Manager Paul Lambert made seven changes for the home defeat by Swansea City and could mix up his team again.

