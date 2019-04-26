Championship
Sheff Utd17:15Ipswich
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Ipswich Town

Billy Sharp
Billy Sharp has not featured for Sheffield United since the 1-1 draw with Millwall on 13 April
Follow live text coverage from 13:25 BST on Saturday

Captain Billy Sharp is expected to be back for second-placed Sheffield United, who could clinch promotion to the Premier League this weekend.

The Blades will go up if they better third-placed Leeds United's result when they play Aston Villa on Sunday.

Sheffield United's opponents Ipswich, who have already been relegated, will have Myles Kenlock available.

Manager Paul Lambert made seven changes for the home defeat by Swansea City and could mix up his team again.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United have won four of their last six home league matches against Ipswich (W4 D1 L1).
  • In all competitions, Ipswich have won just two of their last 14 matches against Sheffield United (W2 D6 L6), winning both league games in the 2010-11 season.
  • Sheffield United have won more points than any other Championship team during 2019 (41 - W12 D5 L2).
  • Paul Lambert's only previous league visit to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United came in January 2011 as Norwich manager, winning 2-1.
  • Sheffield United's Enda Stevens has scored three goals in his last four league appearances - his previous three goals came across a period of 205 league appearances (including play-offs).
  • Ipswich have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 17 league matches - the longest current run in the Championship.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich442513689553488
2Sheff Utd442510974393585
3Leeds442571270462482
4West Brom4422111184582677
5Aston Villa442015980582275
6Derby4318131263521167
7Middlesbrough441813134539667
8Bristol City431812135649766
9Sheff Wed441615135657-163
10Swansea43188176057362
11Nottm Forest441515145954560
12Preston441612166461360
13Hull44179186365-260
14Blackburn441611176165-459
15Brentford4415131669591058
16Stoke441120134350-753
17Birmingham441417136357650
18Wigan441212204963-1448
19QPR44139225169-1848
20Reading441016184864-1646
21Millwall431013204761-1443
22Rotherham44816205079-2940
23Bolton4488282976-4732
24Ipswich44416243373-4028
View full Championship table

