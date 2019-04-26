Championship
Bolton15:00Brentford
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Brentford

Brentford striker Neal Maupay celebrates scoring a goal
Brentford striker Neal Maupay netted his 27th goal of the season in the 2-0 win over Leeds on Easter Monday
Follow live text coverage from 13:25 BST on Saturday

Bolton's Championship game against Brentford on Saturday is in doubt after the Wanderers squad threatened a boycott over unpaid wages.

They have still not been paid their March salaries, with this month's due on Tuesday, 30 April.

Brentford have travelled north and expect the game to go ahead.

Relegated Bolton will be without defender Mark Beevers and midfielder Joe Williams, who picked up hamstring injuries in the defeat at Blackburn.

David Wheater (groin) is also absent, while Jack Hobbs (back) is a major doubt.

Brentford right-back Henrik Dalsgaard is available to return following a one-match ban.

Defender Yoann Barbet is working his way back to fitness, but goalkeeper Daniel Bentley (shoulder) and forward Said Behrahma (ankle) are sidelined.

Match facts

  • Bolton have lost their last four league matches against Brentford, failing to score in each of their last three.
  • Brentford are looking to win consecutive league visits to Bolton for the first time since March 1987.
  • Bolton have failed to score in 23 Championship matches this season - four more than any other team.
  • Neal Maupay has scored 24 league goals for Brentford this season - although he hasn't scored more than once in a Championship game since September 2018, when he netted a brace against Wigan.
  • Bolton have lost 14 home league matches this season - the last second tier side to lose more in a single season were Wimbledon in 2003-04 (16 home defeats).
  • Brentford have won only three of their last 28 away matches in all competitions (D11 L14).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich442513689553488
2Sheff Utd442510974393585
3Leeds442571270462482
4West Brom4422111184582677
5Aston Villa442015980582275
6Derby4318131263521167
7Middlesbrough441813134539667
8Bristol City431812135649766
9Sheff Wed441615135657-163
10Swansea43188176057362
11Nottm Forest441515145954560
12Preston441612166461360
13Hull44179186365-260
14Blackburn441611176165-459
15Brentford4415131669591058
16Stoke441120134350-753
17Birmingham441417136357650
18Wigan441212204963-1448
19QPR44139225169-1848
20Reading441016184864-1646
21Millwall431013204761-1443
22Rotherham44816205079-2940
23Bolton4488282976-4732
24Ipswich44416243373-4028
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you