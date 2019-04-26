Bolton Wanderers v Brentford

From the section

Bolton's Championship game against Brentford on Saturday is in doubt after the Wanderers squad threatened a boycott over unpaid wages.

They have still not been paid their March salaries, with this month's due on Tuesday, 30 April.

Brentford have travelled north and expect the game to go ahead.

Relegated Bolton will be without defender Mark Beevers and midfielder Joe Williams, who picked up hamstring injuries in the defeat at Blackburn.

David Wheater (groin) is also absent, while Jack Hobbs (back) is a major doubt.

Brentford right-back Henrik Dalsgaard is available to return following a one-match ban.

Defender Yoann Barbet is working his way back to fitness, but goalkeeper Daniel Bentley (shoulder) and forward Said Behrahma (ankle) are sidelined.

