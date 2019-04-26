Bolton Wanderers v Brentford
Bolton's Championship game against Brentford on Saturday is in doubt after the Wanderers squad threatened a boycott over unpaid wages.
They have still not been paid their March salaries, with this month's due on Tuesday, 30 April.
Brentford have travelled north and expect the game to go ahead.
Relegated Bolton will be without defender Mark Beevers and midfielder Joe Williams, who picked up hamstring injuries in the defeat at Blackburn.
David Wheater (groin) is also absent, while Jack Hobbs (back) is a major doubt.
Brentford right-back Henrik Dalsgaard is available to return following a one-match ban.
Defender Yoann Barbet is working his way back to fitness, but goalkeeper Daniel Bentley (shoulder) and forward Said Behrahma (ankle) are sidelined.
Match facts
- Bolton have lost their last four league matches against Brentford, failing to score in each of their last three.
- Brentford are looking to win consecutive league visits to Bolton for the first time since March 1987.
- Bolton have failed to score in 23 Championship matches this season - four more than any other team.
- Neal Maupay has scored 24 league goals for Brentford this season - although he hasn't scored more than once in a Championship game since September 2018, when he netted a brace against Wigan.
- Bolton have lost 14 home league matches this season - the last second tier side to lose more in a single season were Wimbledon in 2003-04 (16 home defeats).
- Brentford have won only three of their last 28 away matches in all competitions (D11 L14).