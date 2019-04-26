Millwall v Stoke City

Lee Gregory is Millwall's top scorer this season, with 12 goals in all competitions

Millwall will be without midfielder Ben Thompson, who is expected to miss their final three games of the season with a hamstring injury.

Defender Shaun Hutchinson could return after illness but striker Tom Bradshaw (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Stoke defender Tom Edwards is struggling with a hip injury and is likely to sit out the trip to The Den.

Tom Ince could start after coming off the bench in Monday's draw against Norwich following hamstring trouble.

Millwall start the weekend one place and three points above the relegation zone, although they do have a game in hand on 22nd-placed Rotherham.

Match facts