Birmingham City v Wigan Athletic

Of his 22 Championship goals this term, Che Adams has scored less than half of them (10) at St Andrew's

Birmingham City defender Harlee Dean will miss the final two games of the season as he needs a hernia operation.

After helping to ensure Championship survival with last weekend's comeback win at Rotherham, 27-year-old Dean will now have surgery, but Connor Mahoney (hamstring strain) may report fit.

Having also secured their safety, Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook may be tempted to shuffle his pack.

Nick Powell is fit, but winger Anthony Pilkington remains doubtful.

Gary Roberts (calf), Callum McManaman (hernia) and Michael Jacobs (hamstring) are all out.

Blues start the day in 17th, just one place and two points above the Latics.

