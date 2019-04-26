Bristol City v Derby County

Jamie Paterson scored in Bristol City's draw at Derby in December, but missed the loss at Sheffield Wednesday on Monday

Bristol City host sixth-placed Derby County in a match that could go a long way towards deciding who claims the final Championship play-off place.

City, who are currently one point behind the Rams in eighth, will be without Korey Smith after he was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Craig Bryson will be missing for Derby after sustaining an ankle injury during the late 2-0 home win over QPR.

Ashley Cole is out with a groin injury, but Duane Holmes could be back.

Match facts