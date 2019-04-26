Championship
QPR15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Nottingham Forest

Nahki Wells in action for QPR
Nahki Wells is QPR's top scorer this season, with nine goals in all competitions
Follow live text coverage from 13:25 BST on Saturday

QPR will check on Joel Lynch (hamstring) but fellow defender Toni Leistner could return after illness.

Left-back Jake Bidwell (thigh) and Jordan Cousins (ankle) will also be monitored, while Grant Hall (groin) and Angel Rangel (calf) are also doubts.

Nottingham Forest must again do without Yohan Benalouane and Jack Colback, who are both suspended.

Full-back Tendayi Darikwa (hamstring) continues to be assessed, having been sidelined since the end of March.

Match facts

  • QPR are looking to complete their first ever league double over Nottingham Forest in the 30th league campaign they've faced each other.
  • Nottingham Forest won 5-2 away at QPR in the Championship last season, but haven't won consecutive league visits there since October 1991 under Brian Clough.
  • No team has won fewer Championship games during 2019 than QPR (2, level with Ipswich).
  • Under Martin O'Neill, Joe Lolley has been involved in eight Championship goals for Nottingham Forest (4 goals, 4 assists) - five more than any of his team-mates since O'Neill's first game in charge.
  • If QPR concede to Nottingham Forest, they will have conceded 70 league goals for a second consecutive season - the first time they've done so since a run of four consecutive seasons between 1961-62 and 1964-65.
  • Nottingham Forest are winless in 14 away matches in all competitions (D6 L8).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich442513689553488
2Sheff Utd442510974393585
3Leeds442571270462482
4West Brom4422111184582677
5Aston Villa442015980582275
6Derby4318131263521167
7Middlesbrough441813134539667
8Bristol City431812135649766
9Sheff Wed441615135657-163
10Swansea43188176057362
11Nottm Forest441515145954560
12Preston441612166461360
13Hull44179186365-260
14Blackburn441611176165-459
15Brentford4415131669591058
16Stoke441120134350-753
17Birmingham441417136357650
18Wigan441212204963-1448
19QPR44139225169-1848
20Reading441016184864-1646
21Millwall431013204761-1443
22Rotherham44816205079-2940
23Bolton4488282976-4732
24Ipswich44416243373-4028
View full Championship table

