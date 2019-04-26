Queens Park Rangers v Nottingham Forest

Nahki Wells is QPR's top scorer this season, with nine goals in all competitions

QPR will check on Joel Lynch (hamstring) but fellow defender Toni Leistner could return after illness.

Left-back Jake Bidwell (thigh) and Jordan Cousins (ankle) will also be monitored, while Grant Hall (groin) and Angel Rangel (calf) are also doubts.

Nottingham Forest must again do without Yohan Benalouane and Jack Colback, who are both suspended.

Full-back Tendayi Darikwa (hamstring) continues to be assessed, having been sidelined since the end of March.

Match facts