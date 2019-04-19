Saturday's back pages

Daily Telegraph
In the Daily Telegraph, "Crunch time"
Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, "Cole: I want to be the new boss of Kick It Out"
The Times
In the Times, "Are you sitting comfortably?"
Daily Star
In the Daily Star, "Rafa in threat to quit"
The Guardian
In the Guardian, "We're not going to change"
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, "Pep's pain game"

