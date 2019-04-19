Rafael Benitez: I want to be a manager at 70 and challenge for Champions League again

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez joined the St James' Park club in 2016

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez says he wants to be a manager until he is 70, and have another chance to win the Champions League before he retires.

The 59-year-old, who is out of contract at Newcastle this summer, says he is "waiting for an answer" on a new deal.

Spaniard Benitez won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, and led Valencia to two La Liga titles and the Uefa Cup.

"I like to - and I want to - compete for trophies," said Benitez.

"The best trophy is the Champions League, so I would like to have the possibility in the next 11 years to win the Champions League."

Benitez, who has also managed Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Chelsea, joined Newcastle in March 2016, but could not prevent them from dropping down to the Championship.

However, he led Newcastle to promotion the following season and helped them finish 10th in 2017-18 - their joint-highest finish since the 2011-12 season.

Asked how long he planned to carry on, Benitez said: "Yesterday I was talking with a friend - 11 years. Eleven years as a manager, that's fine. You can see Roy Hodgson is still there.

"I like to manage teams, I like to coach players, so I'm happy with that. Always I say, we are forward thinking. My staff, they are young people and we are always thinking about how to improve things."