Wales trio Jess Fishlock, Sophie Ingle and Ben Davies eye Champions League glory

Jess Fishlock, Ben Davies and Sophie Ingle have 224 Wales caps between them

Three of Wales' most prominent footballers will be lining up in this year's Champions league semi-finals.

Ben Davies arrived in style after Tottenham's remarkable quarter-final victory over Manchester City.

And on Sunday, arguably Wales' top two players in the women's squad are set to face each-other for two teams who are current domestic champions.

Jess Fishlock will be hoping to help Olympique Lyonnais to a record fourth consecutive Champions League title, while international teammate Sophie Ingle is there to upset the party with Chelsea.

Fishlock has done it before. She won the title on loan with Frankfurt in 2015 though didn't feature in the final because her contract with Seattle demanded her return; a memory which doesn't fully satisfy Wales' most capped player.

"I have a medal and played in all the other games which is great but I want to win it this time and be a part of it," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"I'm training with the best players in the world every single day which is what I've wanted. It's a big challenge for me to come here and prove myself and I've loved every second of it.

"The move here has revitalised me and made me realise I have a few years left at this level. The pinnacle of what I can achieve here is the Champions league."

For Ingle this will be her first experience of playing at this level; an achievement which reassures the Wales captain she made the right move in joining Chelsea from Liverpool last summer.

"Nights like the quarter-final victory over PSG definitely make the move worthwhile," she said.

"The semi-final will be right up there in terms of what I've achieved in my career."

Despite winning the FA Women's Super League and FA Cup double last season and reaching the Champions League semi-finals for the first time, Chelsea will be going into this as underdogs against a team often referred to as the strongest female side in the world.

"It's going to be a great test and they're a great team full of international stars (including this year's first female Balon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg)," said Ingle.

"It'll be a good test for me to actually be against Jess in terms of our positions. She's a great person to have in a team but at the end of the day I want to win and hopefully we can do the job."

There'll be no love lost on the pitch on Sunday on Fishlock's behalf either.

"It's super exciting, there is something very different about playing the Champions League. It feels a bit special.

"I wish her the best, I absolutely do, just maybe not too much luck."