Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss won't make predictions about future success

Steven Gerrard says it would not be "sensible" for him to make predictions about his Rangers team.

Chairman Dave King said this week that the Ibrox club were "within tangible reach" of becoming the "dominant force" in Scotland.

"He is obviously well within his rights to say what he believes and what his opinion is," said Gerrard.

"For me, the challenge is to have this squad ready to compete for what's available next season."

And he added: "In terms of tangible Scottish dominance, for me I don't think it's sensible for me to make any predictions.

"We want to finish this season as strongly as we can and then get ourselves best prepared to have another go next year to win the next trophy that's available, and that's the League Cup."

Gerrard's side are second in the Scottish Premiership, 11 points below reigning champions Celtic with five games to go.

If Rangers fail to beat Hearts on Saturday and Celtic defeat Hibernian on Sunday, Neil Lennon's side will be champions for the eighth year running.

In their first season under Gerrard Rangers had a run to the Europa League group stage but were knocked out of both domestic cup tournaments by Aberdeen.

"I certainly respect and welcome his opinion," Gerrard said of King.

"I caught up with him recently on the phone and we had a very in-depth chat about where we are, the areas where we feel like we have progressed, the areas where I feel as if we fell short.

"We had a really honest and open conversation and I'm going to be catching up with him face to face in the coming weeks as well."