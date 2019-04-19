Neil Warnock: Cardiff City boss hoping to avoid Liverpool 'battering'

Neil Warnock with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp before Cardiff's 4-1 loss at Anfield in October 2018

Neil Warnock hopes Cardiff City will avoid a "battering" as his side aim to boost their survival prospects and dent Liverpool's Premier League title bid.

Cardiff, who are 18th and two points adrift of safety, have lost all 10 of their matches against top-six sides this season, conceding 31 goals.

On Sunday they host a Liverpool side top of the table and on an eight-match winning run.

"I hate to concede five like we have done," said Warnock.

"I don't like my teams losing concentration like that.

"But when you look at the quality some of these teams have, they could've scored more on the day. You hope you can get a good performance and you don't get a battering.

"We've just got to try and give a good account of ourselves for the fans that are going because it's a sell-out and it probably could've sold out twice more as well.

"It's going to be a great day but I don't want it to be a lovely occasion but we still get battered."

'I like it when we surprise people'

Warnock and his Cardiff players are used to confounding expectations, having defied the odds to win automatic promotion from the Championship last season.

The Bluebirds were widely tipped for an instant return to the second tier but, following Tuesday's win at relegation rivals Brighton, they have revived their hopes of surviving.

Before that victory at the Amex Stadium, the Euro Club Index data analysts rated Cardiff's relegation chances at 94%.

That has now been reduced to 83%, though Warnock is relishing another opportunity to prove others wrong.

"We've still got a massive job to do," he added.

"You'd still want to be in Brighton's shoes.

"We're just glad that with four games to go we're still surprising people. I like it when we surprise people."

The odds will be stacked against Cardiff again when they face Liverpool on Sunday.

The last time the Bluebirds beat the Reds was 1959, as the legendary Bill Shankly's first game in charge of Liverpool ended in a 4-0 defeat.

"Was it really? Wow. What a man. My favourite manager of all time," said Warnock.

"What do you say? The last time I beat Liverpool was at Crystal Palace a few years ago [in 2014]. It depends on which one you look at."