Morocco's Abderrazak Hamdallah breaks scoring record in Saudi Arabia
- From the section African
Morocco's Abderrazak Hamdallah has broken the record for league goals in a season in Saudi Arabia, since it became professional in 2007.
He struck twice for Al Nassr as they beat Al Fateh 5-0 on Thursday to take his tally to 29 goals for the season.
The 28-year-old overtakes Al Ahli's Syrian striker Omar Al Somah who scored 27 in the 2015-16 season.
Only Saudi striker Hamzah Idris has scored more in a season with 33 in 1999-2000, before the professional era.
There are two more games left this season for Hamdallah to clinch the all-time record.
He was called up by Herve Renard for Morocco's internationals in March after a three-year absence but he was unable to accept the invitations due to family reasons.
He joins Baghdad Bounedjah in breaking a record in the middle east after the Algeria striker grabbed 39 league goals to help Al Sadd win the Qatari title.