Morocco's Abderrazak Hamdallah breaks scoring record in Saudi Arabia

By Tarek Talaat

Football Writer, Egypt

Morocco's Abderrazak Hamdallah
Morocco's Abderrazak Hamdallah has scored 29 goals in Saudi Arabia

Morocco's Abderrazak Hamdallah has broken the record for league goals in a season in Saudi Arabia, since it became professional in 2007.

He struck twice for Al Nassr as they beat Al Fateh 5-0 on Thursday to take his tally to 29 goals for the season.

The 28-year-old overtakes Al Ahli's Syrian striker Omar Al Somah who scored 27 in the 2015-16 season.

Only Saudi striker Hamzah Idris has scored more in a season with 33 in 1999-2000, before the professional era.

There are two more games left this season for Hamdallah to clinch the all-time record.

He was called up by Herve Renard for Morocco's internationals in March after a three-year absence but he was unable to accept the invitations due to family reasons.

He joins Baghdad Bounedjah in breaking a record in the middle east after the Algeria striker grabbed 39 league goals to help Al Sadd win the Qatari title.

