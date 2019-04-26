Ross County v Queen of the South
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ross County
|34
|20
|8
|6
|57
|31
|26
|68
|2
|Dundee Utd
|34
|18
|8
|8
|47
|39
|8
|62
|3
|Ayr
|34
|14
|8
|12
|47
|36
|11
|50
|4
|Inverness CT
|34
|12
|14
|8
|45
|39
|6
|50
|5
|Dunfermline
|34
|11
|8
|15
|33
|38
|-5
|41
|6
|Partick Thistle
|34
|11
|7
|16
|39
|50
|-11
|40
|7
|Morton
|34
|9
|13
|12
|34
|45
|-11
|40
|8
|Queen of Sth
|34
|9
|11
|14
|41
|41
|0
|38
|9
|Alloa
|34
|10
|8
|16
|37
|50
|-13
|38
|10
|Falkirk
|34
|8
|11
|15
|34
|45
|-11
|35
