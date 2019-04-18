Match ends, Valencia 2, Villarreal 0.
Valencia v Villarreal
Line-ups
Valencia
- 13Murara Neto
- 18Wass
- 4Roncaglia
- 12Diakhaby
- 15Latorre Grueso
- 20Torres
- 10ParejoSubstituted forCoquelinat 62'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 8SolerSubstituted forGabrielat 45'minutes
- 7Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forLeeat 68'minutes
- 22Mina Lorenzo
- 9Gameiro
Substitutes
- 5Gabriel
- 11Cheryshev
- 14Gayá
- 16Lee
- 17Coquelin
- 23Sobrino
- 28Rivero
Villarreal
- 13Fernández
- 38RatiuBooked at 61mins
- 4Funes MoriBooked at 53mins
- 6Ruiz
- 11Costa
- 5CáseresSubstituted forFornalsat 64'minutes
- 22Rabaseda AntolínBooked at 24minsSubstituted forChukwuezeat 45'minutes
- 28Morlanes
- 14Trigueros MuñozSubstituted forFuego Martínezat 74'minutes
- 16PedrazaBooked at 34mins
- 7Moreno
Substitutes
- 1Asenjo
- 2Gaspar
- 8Fornals
- 9Bacca
- 10Iborra
- 18Fuego Martínez
- 30Chukwueze
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Valencia 2, Villarreal 0.
Offside, Valencia. Toni Lato tries a through ball, but Ferrán Torres is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Lee Kang-In (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferrán Torres.
Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Booking
Francis Coquelin (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Francis Coquelin (Valencia).
Attempt blocked. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
Foul by Manuel Morlanes (Villarreal).
Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Manuel Morlanes (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ramiro Funes Mori.
Attempt blocked. Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ramiro Funes Mori.
Foul by Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal).
Santi Mina (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Gabriel.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Javi Fuego replaces Manu Trigueros.
Attempt blocked. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Facundo Roncaglia.
Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Santi Mina (Valencia).
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Lee Kang-In replaces Gonçalo Guedes.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ferrán Torres (Valencia) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alfonso Pedraza with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
Attempt blocked. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt saved. Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jaume Costa.
Manuel Morlanes (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ferrán Torres (Valencia).
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Pablo Fornals replaces Santiago Cáseres.
Attempt missed. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Ramiro Funes Mori.
Santiago Cáseres (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Gameiro (Valencia).
Víctor Ruiz (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Santi Mina (Valencia).
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Francis Coquelin replaces Daniel Parejo.
Booking
Andrei Ratiu (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Andrei Ratiu (Villarreal).
Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Gabriel.