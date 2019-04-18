Foul by Gonçalo Paciência (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Eintracht Frankfurt v Benfica
Line-ups
Frankfurt
- 31Trapp
- 19AbrahamBooked at 74mins
- 20Hasebe
- 3FaletteBooked at 78mins
- 24da Costa
- 5Fernandes
- 17RodeSubstituted forTorróat 86'minutes
- 10Kostic
- 11Gacinovic
- 8JovicSubstituted forMendes Paciênciaat 76'minutes
- 4RebicBooked at 83mins
Substitutes
- 1Rönnow
- 6de Guzmán
- 15Willems
- 16Torró
- 22Chandler
- 23Russ
- 39Mendes Paciência
Benfica
- 99Vlachodimos
- 34Magalhães de AlmeidaSubstituted forGonçalves Oliveiraat 79'minutes
- 6Rúben Dias
- 33Nivaldo Vieira
- 3Grimaldo
- 5Fejsa
- 22SamarisSubstituted forAfonso Fernandesat 70'minutes
- 27Ferreira SilvaSubstituted forSalvioat 72'minutes
- 83Carvalho Fernandes
- 79Sequeira
- 14Seferovic
Substitutes
- 1Svilar
- 10Gonçalves Oliveira
- 11Cervi
- 18Salvio
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 61Morris Luís
- 97Reis Ferreira
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Lucas Torró replaces Sebastian Rode.
Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross.
Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rúben Dias (Benfica).
Booking
Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Haris Seferovic (Benfica).
Foul by Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Jonas (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Jonas replaces André Almeida.
Attempt missed. João Félix (Benfica) header from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Pizzi with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt).
André Almeida (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Gonçalo Paciência replaces Luka Jovic.
Hand ball by Eduardo Salvio (Benfica).
Booking
David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Makoto Hasebe.
Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica).
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Eduardo Salvio replaces Rafa.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Odisseas Vlachodimos.
Attempt missed. Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Filip Kostic.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Pizzi replaces Andreas Samaris.
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Ante Rebic tries a through ball, but Danny da Costa is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Benfica 0. Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ante Rebic.
Attempt saved. João Félix (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by David Abraham.
Attempt missed. Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Jardel.
Attempt blocked. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ante Rebic.
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Filip Kostic tries a through ball, but Ante Rebic is caught offside.
Offside, Benfica. João Félix tries a through ball, but Haris Seferovic is caught offside.