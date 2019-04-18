Europa League - Quarter-Final - 2nd Leg
Frankfurt2Benfica0

Eintracht Frankfurt v Benfica

Line-ups

Frankfurt

  • 31Trapp
  • 19AbrahamBooked at 74mins
  • 20Hasebe
  • 3FaletteBooked at 78mins
  • 24da Costa
  • 5Fernandes
  • 17RodeSubstituted forTorróat 86'minutes
  • 10Kostic
  • 11Gacinovic
  • 8JovicSubstituted forMendes Paciênciaat 76'minutes
  • 4RebicBooked at 83mins

Substitutes

  • 1Rönnow
  • 6de Guzmán
  • 15Willems
  • 16Torró
  • 22Chandler
  • 23Russ
  • 39Mendes Paciência

Benfica

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 34Magalhães de AlmeidaSubstituted forGonçalves Oliveiraat 79'minutes
  • 6Rúben Dias
  • 33Nivaldo Vieira
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 5Fejsa
  • 22SamarisSubstituted forAfonso Fernandesat 70'minutes
  • 27Ferreira SilvaSubstituted forSalvioat 72'minutes
  • 83Carvalho Fernandes
  • 79Sequeira
  • 14Seferovic

Substitutes

  • 1Svilar
  • 10Gonçalves Oliveira
  • 11Cervi
  • 18Salvio
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 61Morris Luís
  • 97Reis Ferreira
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamFrankfurtAway TeamBenfica
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

Foul by Gonçalo Paciência (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Substitution

Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Lucas Torró replaces Sebastian Rode.

Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross.

Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rúben Dias (Benfica).

Booking

Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Haris Seferovic (Benfica).

Foul by Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Jonas (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Benfica. Jonas replaces André Almeida.

Attempt missed. João Félix (Benfica) header from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Pizzi with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt).

André Almeida (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Gonçalo Paciência replaces Luka Jovic.

Hand ball by Eduardo Salvio (Benfica).

Booking

David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Makoto Hasebe.

Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lubomir Fejsa (Benfica).

Substitution

Substitution, Benfica. Eduardo Salvio replaces Rafa.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Odisseas Vlachodimos.

Attempt missed. Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Filip Kostic.

Substitution

Substitution, Benfica. Pizzi replaces Andreas Samaris.

Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Ante Rebic tries a through ball, but Danny da Costa is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Benfica 0. Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ante Rebic.

Attempt saved. João Félix (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by David Abraham.

Attempt missed. Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Jardel.

Attempt blocked. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ante Rebic.

Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Filip Kostic tries a through ball, but Ante Rebic is caught offside.

Offside, Benfica. João Félix tries a through ball, but Haris Seferovic is caught offside.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

