Aaron Ramsey: Arsenal midfielder suffers suspected hamstring injury
Aaron Ramsey may have played his last game for Arsenal after a suspected hamstring injury during their Europa League quarter-final against Napoli.
The midfielder, 28, pulled up in the 33rd minute and was replaced by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Ramsey has agreed a four-year contract that will see him join Juventus as a free agent this summer, ending his 11-year spell with Arsenal.
The typical recovery time for a minor hamstring injury is four to six weeks.
Arsenal have five Premier League games remaining.