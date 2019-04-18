Aaron Ramsey: Arsenal midfielder suffers suspected hamstring injury

Aaron Ramsey
Wales international Aaron Ramsey will leave Arsenal after 11 years to join Juventus on a £200,000-a-week contract

Aaron Ramsey may have played his last game for Arsenal after a suspected hamstring injury during their Europa League quarter-final against Napoli.

The midfielder, 28, pulled up in the 33rd minute and was replaced by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Ramsey has agreed a four-year contract that will see him join Juventus as a free agent this summer, ending his 11-year spell with Arsenal.

The typical recovery time for a minor hamstring injury is four to six weeks.

Arsenal have five Premier League games remaining.

