Glasgow City complete comeback win after Celtic red card

Kathleen McGovern was sent off for a bad tackle on Scotland international Leanne Crichton

Kathleen McGovern went from hero to zero as Celtic went close to inflicting Glasgow City's first league defeat in nearly three years.

McGovern had given Celtic a shock lead, but five minutes into the second half she was sent off for a reckless challenge on Leanne Crichton.

Constant City pressure soon brought an equaliser through an own-goal from Emma Black.

And Clare Shine clipped the winner in off the post to seal the points.

Champions City have not lost a league match since June 2016 and now extend their lead at the top to five points from Celtic, Hibs and Spartans.

Rangers stage late comeback

With 84 minutes on the clock and Rangers 3-0 down to Motherwell at Ravenscraig, the points looks to be staying in Lanarkshire on Wednesday night.

However, in a dramatic finish Amy McDonald's side scored three times to rescue a point.

Teenager Amy Muir's low driven effort started the comeback, then Jade Gallon broke through to fire in a second.

Motherwell had nine players by this point due to injuries, and with seconds remaining Holly Napier was able to bundle in from a corner.

Spartans defeat Forfar Farmington 2-0 in the other midweek game played in SWPL 1.

Lori Gardner had made it 2-0 Motherwell with a stunning finish

In SWPL 2, Dundee United were 9-0 winners over Hutchison Vale.