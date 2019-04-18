Scottish Cup: Equal final ticket share for Celtic & Hearts

Celtic had the majority of tickets at last year's final against Motherwell

Celtic and Hearts have been given an equal share of tickets for this season's Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

Both clubs are getting a 20,220 allocation for their meeting on 25 May at the national stadium.

The Scottish FA has also frozen ticket prices for supporters attending the showpiece for the third year running.

Celtic, who defeated Aberdeen 3-0 in the semi-final, are on the verge of a treble treble as they close in on their eighth consecutive Scottish title.

Hearts eased by Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-0 at the last-four stage on the way to the final for the first time in seven years.