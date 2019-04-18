Europa League: Benfica fan travels 28 hours to the wrong Frankfurt

The distance between Frankfurt (Oder) and Frankfurt (Main)

Imagine heading out on a 28-hour road trip just to see your team play, only to find out when you 'get there' you're actually six hours away from where they're playing.

Alvaro Oliveira, a Benfica fan, went to Frankfurt an der Oder rather than the main city of Frankfurt, where tonight's Europa League opponents Eintracht Frankfurt play.

His initial excitement for the journey via Paris was shared through his Instagram Story:

Benfica fan Alvaro Oliveira shares some of his journey on his Instagram Story

But, with the help of social media users, he soon realised they were over 600km away from the stadium.

He wasn't best pleased:

Alvaro Oliveira took to Instagram to vent his frustration when he realised how far away he was

After even Eintracht Frankfurt posted "Hi" in the comments, he began to see the funny side, writing: "We're now famous... for being stupid."

With kick-off fast approaching, we hope you get there on time, Alvaro!