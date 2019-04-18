Quiz: Can you name the last 10 Scotland managers?
-
- From the section Scotland
Alex McLeish has been sacked 14 months into his second spell as Scotland head coach.
While we wait for the Scottish FA to find a successor, can you recall the last 10 men to hold the position?
You've got one already, with three minutes to get the rest.
There have been three interim managers in charge for just one game since 2004 and we're not counting them...
Can you name the last 10 Scotland managers?
|Rank
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10