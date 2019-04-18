Fleetwood Town reveal series following Joey Barton's first season as manager

Former England midfielder Joey Barton (right) became Fleetwood manager last summer

Fleetwood Town have filmed a documentary series following Joey Barton's first campaign in management.

The series, called 'A Season on the Edge', will "provide an unprecedented insight for viewers" after filming began last summer.

"We as a club are looking forward to revealing the true story of the current season," said chairman Andy Pilley.

On Thursday, Barton "emphatically" denied allegations he assaulted Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel.

Police are investigating an alleged tunnel altercation after Barnsley's 4-2 League One win at Oakwell on Saturday.

A man, who has not been named, was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and racially aggravated assault. He has been released on bail.

Barnsley have complained to the Football Association and English Football League about the alleged incident.

It has not been confirmed when or via which platform the series, which will include footage of Barton's team talks, board meetings and transfer negotiations, will be shown.

"As one of the biggest characters in football makes the transition from player to manager, this series closely charts Joey's journey at Fleetwood Town," added Pilley.